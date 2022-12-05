Read full article on original website
Busy day at Pack The Pickup event
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Volunteers stayed busy at Friday's Pack The Pickup event at the Tupelo Farmers' Depot on S. Spring Street. They started loading the trucks Friday morning at 6 a.m. and continued until 6 p.m. Trucks were filled with donated canned goods and other nonperishable food items. All...
Commercial Dispatch
Neighbors, city feud with Realtor over use of old Stark House
A request by a Realtor to use a home on Greensboro Street as an office has met fierce pushback from residents who don’t want to see commercial entities in their cozy neighborhood. After having a home occupation permit revoked and making, and then withdrawing, a request for a use...
wtva.com
Street work affects portions of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A street closure will affect travelers in the downtown area of Tupelo,. Starting 8:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12 the city will close a section of Spring Street from Clark Street to Elizabeth Street. This is located just to the West of the Fairpark Area in Mill Village.
Precautionary boil water notice for parts of Oxford
OXFORD, MS — The City of Oxford has issued a self-imposed precautionary boil water notice following a water main break on South Lamar. This notice is for customers on Pea Ridge Road, portions of South Lamar and in the South Oaks neighborhood that receive water from the City of Oxford.
wtva.com
Tupelo Fire Department's Station 2 demolished
After many years of service, Fire Station 2 in Tupelo is demolished. After many years of service, Fire Station 2 is demolished in Tupelo.
wtva.com
Tupelo man reached his third million yards goal
Tupelo, Miss. (WTVA) - Even at nearly 88 years old, Tupelo's Cliff Wilson is not slowing down. On Friday, Mr. Cliff completed another Million Yards Swim in the pool at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. This makes his THIRD time to reach that goal. The Aquatic Center estimates he has traveled...
wtva.com
Breaking Ground Project fundraiser for Tippah County homeless shelter
Blue Mountain, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi nonprofit is looking to help others this holiday season. The Breaking Ground Project is a christian counseling and rehabilitation center in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. They are hosting a fundraiser tomorrow at the Cadence Bank Arena. To raise money towards their homeless shelter in...
wtva.com
HANGRY FOR THE HOLIDAYS: A discussion on your sanity during this time of year
A live discussion with Dr. Johanna Lu, a psychiatrist in Tupelo about stress around Christmas. This is a part of WTVA's Countdown to Christmas.
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Bear
Bear is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Dec. 8, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
New chief to take over Saltillo Police Department Jan. 1
SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) — A North Mississippi city is getting a new police chief next month. The City of Saltillo’s Board of Aldermen recently approved the appointment of veteran law enforcement officer Rusty Haynes to take over as the city’s police chief beginning Jan. 1. Haynes, 57, has more than three decades experience in law […]
wcbi.com
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was anything but a quiet Friday in Noxubee County. A tip to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of a body in a rural part of the county. The department has confirmed an unidentified body was found in an...
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Animal cruelty charges in North Mississippi spark call for shelter in Panola County
The recent discovery of chained and starving dogs at a residence on Mt. Olivet Road in North Mississippi sparked a discussion among leaders about the need for an animal shelter in the Panola County. Panola County Supervisors listened to stories from deputies, Sheriff Shane Phelps, and volunteers from the Panola...
wtva.com
Houston police looking into possible accidental shooting
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Officers with the Houston Police Department are looking into a possible accidental shooting that happened Friday. Chief Adam Harmon said someone called Chickasaw 911 about a shooting victim at a home along Airport Road. Paramedics airlifted the man to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo...
Commercial Dispatch
Higgins: Lowndes needs more land for industry
The deal to secure the $2.5 billion Aluminum Dynamics development in November gave the Golden Triangle Development LINK and Lowndes County a major victory but also a challenge: What comes next?. LINK Chief Executive Officer Joe Max Higgins made both heavy and light comments regarding the future of economic development...
wtva.com
New business coming to north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business will soon make North Gloster Street home. Construction on Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express is still in the developing stages. It'll be located adjacent to Chipotle. The chain is based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Construction is expected to...
wtva.com
Overturned Vehicle Blocks All Traffic
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) -- A large vehicle overturned in Monroe County is causing a part of Highway 45, south of Tronox, to temporarily close. The picture shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department this morning shows the vehicle on its side in the middle of the road and blocking all traffic.
wtva.com
Wendy's Giant of the Week - Ceidrick Hunt of Louisville
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - The Wendy's Giant of the Week is Louisville High School kicker Ceidrick Hunt. The Wildcats junior came through in the clutch with a game-winning 27-yard field goal in the class 4A state championships over the weekend at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. The game-winner...
wtva.com
Hit and run involving pedestrian in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other first responders responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Lee County. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said it happened Saturday morning on U.S. 45 south, south of Verona in Lee County. There is not...
WLBT
Mississippi man identified days after being shot, killed by Memphis police
MEMPHIS, TENN., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man has been identified after he was shot and killed by police in Memphis Monday night. James West Junior is from the Tate County town of Sarah. Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting. A police officer was reportedly...
