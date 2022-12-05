ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amory, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtva.com

Busy day at Pack The Pickup event

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Volunteers stayed busy at Friday's Pack The Pickup event at the Tupelo Farmers' Depot on S. Spring Street. They started loading the trucks Friday morning at 6 a.m. and continued until 6 p.m. Trucks were filled with donated canned goods and other nonperishable food items. All...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Neighbors, city feud with Realtor over use of old Stark House

A request by a Realtor to use a home on Greensboro Street as an office has met fierce pushback from residents who don’t want to see commercial entities in their cozy neighborhood. After having a home occupation permit revoked and making, and then withdrawing, a request for a use...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Street work affects portions of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A street closure will affect travelers in the downtown area of Tupelo,. Starting 8:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12 the city will close a section of Spring Street from Clark Street to Elizabeth Street. This is located just to the West of the Fairpark Area in Mill Village.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo man reached his third million yards goal

Tupelo, Miss. (WTVA) - Even at nearly 88 years old, Tupelo's Cliff Wilson is not slowing down. On Friday, Mr. Cliff completed another Million Yards Swim in the pool at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. This makes his THIRD time to reach that goal. The Aquatic Center estimates he has traveled...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Breaking Ground Project fundraiser for Tippah County homeless shelter

Blue Mountain, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi nonprofit is looking to help others this holiday season. The Breaking Ground Project is a christian counseling and rehabilitation center in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. They are hosting a fundraiser tomorrow at the Cadence Bank Arena. To raise money towards their homeless shelter in...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Bear

Bear is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Dec. 8, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

New chief to take over Saltillo Police Department Jan. 1

SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) — A North Mississippi city is getting a new police chief next month. The City of Saltillo’s Board of Aldermen recently approved the appointment of veteran law enforcement officer Rusty Haynes to take over as the city’s police chief beginning Jan. 1. Haynes, 57, has more than three decades experience in law […]
SALTILLO, MS
wcbi.com

Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was anything but a quiet Friday in Noxubee County. A tip to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of a body in a rural part of the county. The department has confirmed an unidentified body was found in an...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtva.com

Houston police looking into possible accidental shooting

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Officers with the Houston Police Department are looking into a possible accidental shooting that happened Friday. Chief Adam Harmon said someone called Chickasaw 911 about a shooting victim at a home along Airport Road. Paramedics airlifted the man to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo...
HOUSTON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Higgins: Lowndes needs more land for industry

The deal to secure the $2.5 billion Aluminum Dynamics development in November gave the Golden Triangle Development LINK and Lowndes County a major victory but also a challenge: What comes next?. LINK Chief Executive Officer Joe Max Higgins made both heavy and light comments regarding the future of economic development...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

New business coming to north Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business will soon make North Gloster Street home. Construction on Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express is still in the developing stages. It'll be located adjacent to Chipotle. The chain is based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Construction is expected to...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Overturned Vehicle Blocks All Traffic

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) -- A large vehicle overturned in Monroe County is causing a part of Highway 45, south of Tronox, to temporarily close. The picture shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department this morning shows the vehicle on its side in the middle of the road and blocking all traffic.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Wendy's Giant of the Week - Ceidrick Hunt of Louisville

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) - The Wendy's Giant of the Week is Louisville High School kicker Ceidrick Hunt. The Wildcats junior came through in the clutch with a game-winning 27-yard field goal in the class 4A state championships over the weekend at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. The game-winner...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Hit and run involving pedestrian in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other first responders responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Lee County. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said it happened Saturday morning on U.S. 45 south, south of Verona in Lee County. There is not...
LEE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy