Longview, TX

Tractor trailer overturns on MO-76, near Longview, Mo.

By Shannon Becker
 6 days ago

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 a.m. Monday, December 5, reports of a tractor trailer overturned on MO-76, east Longview near State Route JJ alerted McDonald County E-911.

MoDOT is controlling traffic through the crash area as the westbound lane of MO-76 is blocked for clean up and recovery. Expect periodic delays. Avoid the area if possible.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us on scene the driver was not injured in the crash.

The westbound tractor trailer (tanker hauler) left the roadway to the right and overturned. The hauler is fully loaded. They will remove the contents and set it upright before tow.

About 9 a.m. a vacuum truck arrived.

Ron’s Towing and Metro Towing are recovering the tractor trailer.

Watch for delays in the area.

