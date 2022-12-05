Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
birminghamtimes.com
Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’
Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
North Alabama teen and mother to be featured on national cooking show
Gingerbread Bakery's 'master chef,' Madison Howton is only 18 years old.
uab.edu
A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10
Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson crowns 2023 Miss THS
ALABASTER – Thompson excitedly crowned a new Miss THS during the 2023 Miss Thompson High School Pageant on Saturday, Nov. 19. “The Miss Thompson High School Pageant was a tremendous success with 27 young ladies participating this year,” THS college and career counselor Pam Vickers said. “We also had six young men participate as escorts.”
Broadway Theatre League giving away dinner and a show!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Broadway Theatre has an exciting giveaway that is offering dinner and a show to some lucky winners!. Participants can enter for their chance to win two (2) tickets to three (3) Broadway Theatre League Shows of their choice between February 17, 2023 and August 6, 2023, PLUS a $100 gift card from Rhythm and Monroe Restaurant.
theredstonerocket.com
Retired officer’s wife named volunteer of year
Longtime volunteer Tonya Daniels was stunned when her name was called during an annual luncheon of nearly 900 people at the Von Braun Center. In November she was named Volunteer of the Year by the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Madison County. “I was blown away,” the Huntsville resident...
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Hook Street in Tuscumbia
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Hook Street in Tuscumbia. The...
wbrc.com
Actress’ death a reminder of the importance of routine cancer screenings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The recent death of actress Kirstie Alley serves as reminder of the life-saving importance of cancer screenings. Allie had been diagnosed with colon cancer before she died. Doctors recommend people get screened for colon cancer, regardless of their family history or if they have symptoms. Otherwise,...
‘All of the residents love mom’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s Shirley Rhodes was recently honored for her more than two decades of service at The Neighborhood at Cullman (formerly Morningside of Cullman) assisted living community. Rhodes celebrated her 23rd work anniversary at the facility. Over the years, Rhodes has been named Employee of the Year and Employee of the Month several times, her daughter Sharlotte Oliver told the Tribune. “Her husband and my father, Doyse Rhodes, passed away in 2003. He and my mother always worked side by side for years doing drywall,” Oliver said. “My mom had been working for a few years when my dad passed...
Hartselle Enquirer
Students support the Key family in time of grief
Hartselle has always held a special place in the heart of the Key family since they arrived here in 2014. But it grew more special when their hearts were broken in grief after the passing of their brother and uncle Randy Jones. Jones, the brother of coach Faron Key’s wife...
Shoals Theatre to host Christmas benefit concert
The historic Shoals Theatre in Florence will host a concert to benefit the Muscle Shoals Music Association (MSMA) this week.
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
uab.edu
Yerdon named ALANA Director
University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing Assistant Professor and Nurse Anesthesia Assistant Pathway Director Amy Yerdon, DNP, CRNA (MSN 2011), has been elected as a Director on the board of the Alabama Association of Nurse Anesthetists. She will serve in the role for two years. “During the 11...
WHNT-TV
Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into Community Center
The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into …. The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Leadership...
WAAY-TV
Volunteers needed to help pack gifts for Huntsville children, Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots in Huntsville needs your help to pack gifts for children. Coordinator Bobby Ray said the organization is in desperate need of volunteers this week. Several local organizations stepped up Wednesday, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley, Delta Theta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Heals Inc. and Huntsville Parks and Recreation.
8th annual Huntsville Christmas parade route, details announced
The 8th Annual Huntsville Christmas Parade, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" is set to hit the streets on December 8!
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville
MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville. The...
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
New Bridge Street restaurant owner: Huntsville is a ‘happening place,’ ‘perfect fit’
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse is the newest restaurant at Bridge Street Town Centre, opening in early November. It is a collaboration between two iconic Texas brands, mixing Central Texas barbecue with cowboy-themed music and entertainment. The owners of the Lockhart Smokehouse side are Jeff and Jill Bergus. Jeff Bergus was recently...
Huntsville spends $1 million to recruit people to live and work in the city
In this year's State of the City address, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said one of the greatest challenges facing the city is a shortage of workers. Huntsville leaders are working to fix that through a 1 million dollar campaign.
