Clemson, SC

WDTN

Burrow, Bengals top Browns 23-10 for 5th straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns 23-10. The Bengals ended a five-game skid to their Ohio rivals. Cincinnati has won five straight and nine of 11 and kept pace with Baltimore in the AFC North. Burrow picked up […]
CLEVELAND, OH

