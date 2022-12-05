Read full article on original website
Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement SchemeSharee B.Dallas, TX
South Oak Cliff Fighting to Become First Dallas ISD School to Win Back-to-Back State ChampionshipsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Top Republican Calls Trump "Sort of Crazy and Filled With Rage"News Breaking LIVEFort Worth, TX
Dallas Making Decisions Prohibiting Short-Term RentalsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Have you been to this haunted Dallas hotel?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Hub, new food hall and outdoor venue, makes Texas debut in Allen
An entertainment venue that is described in a release as first-of-its-kind has opened in Allen: Called The Hub, it’s part of The Farm in Allen, the 135-acre mixed-use development from JaRyCo Development and original landowners Bob and Doris Johnson.The Hub is a three-acre open-air venue and 15,000-square foot indoor heated food hall with live music, outdoor movies, sports parties, and 23,000 square feet of restaurant space.There are at least 10 restaurant concepts listed on the website, with six currently open:Crave Roadside Sliders, doing slidersLocal Smoke BBQ, doing BBQ duhRepublic Kitchen & Bar, the local concept whose menu includes spicy fried...
Where to shop in Dallas right now: 8 hot stores for gifts and more in December
Move over, Santa, we've got shopping to do. Dallas-area shoppers are big spenders at the holidays, and local stores are ready to deliver the goods. This month's Where to Shop column has holiday pop-ups, new stores, and more to make your gifting season merry and bright. Whether you're checking your list twice or treating yourself, here are eight great shops and events to check out in December.African American Museum Christmas MarketplaceThe African American Museum, Dallas in Fair Park is hosting a unique "shop local" event celebrating Black artists and businesses. Visit the holiday pop-up from 11 am-3 pm Saturday, December...
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Christmas spirit is in full swing, with all but one of this week’s events being holiday-themed. Check off pics with Santa for both the family and fur babies; take a Christmas cocktail-making class; sample holiday spirits from around the world; and stroll acres of candlelit walkways while indulging in holiday hors d’oeuvres and drinks – just to name a few. ‘Tis the season. Tuesday, December 6 Caymus Wine Dinner at Carrabba’s Italian GrillDecadent four-course meal features pairings with wines from award-winning Caymus. Courses include Stuffed Mushrooms with Shrimp, Rigatoni Al Forno with Chicken, Filet & Scallop Spiedino with Mashed Potatoes, and Crème...
Death of Dallas musician and bar owner leads this week's 5 most-read stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. For the best Christmas lights, go here.1. Dallas musician Jess Barr, one-time guitarist for Slobberbone, dies at 46. A Dallas-Fort Worth musician and club owner has died: Jess Barr, who was a member of seminal alt-country rock band Slobberbone, passed away in the early hours of December 6; he was 46. Friends of the family said he suffered from a heart condition.2. A-list fashion...
These are the 8 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
As we inch closer to the big holiday of the season, there are plenty of events taking place, but fewer and fewer new ones. This weekend around Dallas will feature a trio of concerts, a national tour of Broadway musical, a holiday festival, versions of both A Christmas Carol and The Nutcracker, and a visit from a Food Network star.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events. Looking for the best Christmas lights in town? That list is...
Plano clocks in as one of the best U.S. cities for remote workers
Working remotely is increasingly part of the modern lifestyle, and a new report cements a Dallas neighbor as one of the top places for remote workers. Apartment search website RentCafe places Plano at No. 23 among its Top 50 Cities for Remote Workers, released in November. The study looked at 150 U.S. cities, comparing them across five main categories: leisure, affordability, comfort, rental demand, and remote work readiness. Scores were based on 19 metrics, from cost of living, availability of apartments with short-term leases, and rental demand to coworking spaces, percentage of remote workers, and internet speed. "With remote work migration on...
Dallas ghost kitchen to open spinoff in Fairview with innovative extras
A trend-setting ghost kitchen that's served many a meal to Dallas diners is expanding: Revolving Kitchen, a locally-owned outfit that first debuted in Garland in 2020, will spin off a second location in the northern 'burb of Fairview with some extra features that break the mold of the ghost kitchen concept.According to a release, it'll open at Fairview Town Center at 184 Town Place, in summer 2023.Revolving Kitchen is a commissary kitchen and virtual food hall founded by Tyler Shin, with a goal of helping food entrepreneurs start up a business. They rent out kitchens for private use on a...
Dallas musician Jess Barr, one-time guitarist for Slobberbone, dies at 46
A Dallas-Fort Worth musician and club owner has died: Jess Barr, who was a member of seminal alt-country rock band Slobberbone, passed away in the early hours of December 6; he was 46. Friends of the family said he suffered from a heart condition. A native of Pensacola who also lived in West Texas and New Jersey, Barr was guitarist for Slobberbone during its heyday, when the quartet put its hometown Denton on the map and created a vibrant local scene at bars like the Barley House. He also played with a Slobberbone offshoot band, The Drams. Slobberbone helped coalesce the...
Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion offers discount deal for summer 2023 concerts
It may still be December but it's never too soon to be thinking about summer, and here comes clairvoyant promoter Live Nation with its summer Lawn Pass, a package deal for 2023 summer concert season, available at select amphtheaters nationwide including Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. (Dos Equis Pavilion is the only Texas venue on the list.)Lawn Pass tickets guarantee general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access to more than 30 shows in Dallas during summer 2023, for $199 plus a fee.According to a release, Lawn Pass will cover a variety of genres including country, rock, pop, and hip-hop....
Ex-Vietnamese restaurant in Oak Lawn Dallas re-opens with surprising new cuisine
A longtime Asian restaurant in Oak Lawn is reopening with a new profile. The restaurant formerly known as Green Papaya will re-open in early December as Green Papaya Plant-Based, with a menu that is focused on vegan and healthy dishes. Popular manager Nathan Bui, who has stayed on to help run the new concept, says they've already started hosting previews and hope to be open by December 2. With burgers, pizza, toasts, and bowls, the menu represents a dramatic departure from the original Green Papaya, which specialized in Vietnamese dishes such as shrimp spring rolls, beef pho, and the namesake green papaya...
Think pink at new boba tea shop in Arlington with trendy treats
Arlington has no shortage of boba tea shops, but surely none quite this pink: Called P'tit Tea Maison, it's a tea shop that Tik Tok calls the "cutest all-pink boba tea shop" and it opened the first week of November at 2745 N. Collins St. #113. Serving tea and Asian-style mochi doughnuts, the shop is in Riverview Village, a typical shopping center just north of I-30, anchored by Tom Thumb. But once you enter, it's an unexpected pink oasis with pale pink walls and a long pink banquette lined with pink pillows. One wall has fake greenery with a pair of...
McDonald's tests out innovative new restaurant model at one Dallas-Fort Worth location
McDonald’s is trying out a brand new test restaurant concept, and the only place it's happening is in North Texas. Located at 8540 West Fwy., Fort Worth, the new store is a first-of-its-kind test restaurant that the company says is designed for customers on-the-go. The store has an entirely separate drive-thru lane called the "Order Ahead Lane," dedicated to customers who order ahead on the McDonald’s app.Customers who use the lane receive their orders via a food and beverage conveyor.A release describes it as an option for customers who want to order through the McDonald’s app, skip the traditional Drive Thru line,...
Grandscape in The Colony partners with Choctaw Casinos, no gambling however
Grandscape, the outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment destination in The Colony, has forged a partnership with Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, the chain of gaming, hotel, and resort properties owned by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Choctaw is now Grandscape's "official casino and resort/sports betting partner." Alas, this does not mean that gambling is coming to The Colony. Instead, the partnership is about Choctaw branding, especially at the northeast entrance in the Terrace. Other branding opportunities will be deployed at Grandscape's live events. Choctaw will now be "presenting sponsor" at concerts, fitness series, and festivals, taking place at the already-branded Topo Chico Hard...
Dallas' AT&T Performing Arts Center choreographs applause-worthy gala with Broadway star
The AT&T Performing Arts Center's 2022 Bravo! Gala took many of the 200 attendees places they'd never been before.In a presentation as well-choreographed as the shows that play there, the November 19 event moved patrons around various parts of the Winspear Opera House for a "progressive cocktail hour" featuring performances by the center's resident companies at precise intervals:6:40-6:50 pm: Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico in the East Lobby6:55-7:05 pm: Texas Ballet Theater in the PNC Members Lounge on the second floor7:10-7:20 pm: The Dallas Opera on the Fourth Floor Landing7:25-7:35 pm: Dallas Black Dance Theatre in the PNC Members LoungeGuests...
Deep Ellum restaurant closure tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum closes, breastaurant on the way. A longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum has closed: Maracas Cocina Mexicana, which has been in business at 2914 Main St. in one form or another since 1992, closed on November 25, to be replaced with another concept whose identity is still to be (officially) announced.2. Affluent Dallas suburb leads list of lavish...
Dallas Museum of Art delays weekend opening due to undisclosed threat
The Dallas Museum of Art is opening later than usual on Sunday, following an undisclosed threat that was made against the facility.The Museum, which usually opens at 11 am on Sundays, will open at 2 pm instead.At 9:44 am, the Museum announced that the building and the garage would be closed until further notice, and advised patrons to avoid the area, with a tweet that said IMPORTANT MESSAGE."Please do not visit the DMA at this time, and check back here for updates," it said. "We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you soon."No details were given at...
Legendary Austin blues club brings the show to Dallas viewers with new indie livestreaming platform
If legendary Austin blues club Antone’s is your vibe, but the drive down I-35 isn't, know we get it. Saving Dallas fans the trip, Antone’s Nightclub launched a new service for livestreaming its shows in November.Kicking off with New Orleans-based funk and jam band Dumpstaphunk, for their special “Phunksgiving” show last month with Michael Hale Trio, the full lineup is delineated on the Antone’s website. Specifics were still loose before the launch, allowing the famous blues club to call the shots. The partner agency that created the streaming service, 3rd + Lamar, created the system to give Antone’s as much...
Warm up to winter menus and holiday specials in this Dallas restaurant news
December is (almost) here and in the Dallas restaurant world, that means wonderful winter menus and specials for the holidays: Peppermint shakes, pumpkin pasta, boozy hot chocolate, Christmas tamales, spiced horchata, and so much more. There are also a couple of new restaurants opening in the next week, hustling to start serving in time for holiday festivities. Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news, with items culled from press releases, emails, and DM's on social media: Loro Addison is officially opening on December 14, when they'll be "slinging slushies and frying corn fritters all day long," according to an email. From December...
Infamous tract of land in Frisco to get new $3B mixed-use community
A controversial chunk of undeveloped land in Frisco has a new savior: Called The Mix, it's a $3 billion mixed-use development planned for the site of the ill-fated Wade Park development at Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road.Wade Park was a mixed-use development that faltered when the developer declared bankruptcy, leaving unfinished building shells and a massive hole that was supposed to be a parking garage.The Mix will be a 112-acre mixed-experience community with retail, medical, hotel, and residential buildings, with a 9-acre park in the center.According to a release, they'll break ground in December 2022 and it's expected to be...
Book holiday magic — and Santa's Suite — this year at Omni Dallas Hotel
Find all the festive fun at Omni Dallas Hotel this season, from spa specials to gourmet hot chocolate concoctions, visits from Santa, and ways to give back.Read on to see what's on the holiday schedule:Santa's SuiteOmni Dallas Hotel has rolled out the red carpet for the second year this holiday season with the creation of Santa’s Suite. Photo courtesy of Omni Dallas HotelFind photo opps at every turn. Photo by @DallasLoveListImagine waking up in Santa's Suite. Photo courtesy of Omni Dallas HotelHost your private event...
