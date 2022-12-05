Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
MAN Energy Solutions to Restructure Executive Board
MAN Energy Solutions SE announced changes to its executive board slated to take effect January 1. Dr. Gunnar Stiesch will take over the Technology department, which was previously headed by CEO Dr. Uwe Lauber in a dual role, and will join the board as the new Chief Technology Officer. The 52-year-old engineer was previously Head of Engine Development at the company and has worked for the company in responsible R&D functions for almost 15 years.
marinelink.com
BCG, ABS Team Up to Decarbonize Maritime & Offshore Industries
Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO (Left) and Peter Jameson, Partner and Global Lead for Climate and Sustainability in BCG’s Infrastructure, Transport and Cities practice (Right) Credit: ABS. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) a consultancy and advisor on decarbonization to the maritime industry, and maritime classification society American...
marinelink.com
SCHOTTEL After Sales Service Network Expands
German propulsion systems manufacturer SCHOTTEL announced it has added new contractual service partners in Spain and France. The company currently has more than 100 sales and service stations around the globe. Stefan Buch, VP After Sales Service at SCHOTTEL, said, “Today, more than 10,000 vessels of all types and sizes...
marinelink.com
Kongsberg Maritime to Deliver Tech & Equipment for Cadeler's Second WTFIV
Norwegian maritime technology and equipment specialist Kongsberg Maritime AS will provide technology and engineering for a second F-class wind turbine and foundation installation vessel (WTFIV) recently ordered by the Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler. This is the fourth Cadeler offshore installation vessel for which Kongsberg Maritime AS will supply...
marinelink.com
SCA Names Frank Collins Senior Defense Advisor
The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national association representing the U.S. shipbuilding, maintenance and repair industry, announced Frank Collins as Senior Defense Advisor, overseeing the organization’s national ship repair and security, as well as the industry workforce development and education initiatives. Frank Collins is an accomplished strategic business...
marinelink.com
Austal USA Commences Submarine Work
An artist rendering of a future U.S. Navy Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine. (Image: U.S. Navy) Shipbuilder Austal USA on Wednesday announced production has commenced at its Mobile, Ala. shipyard in support of the company’s partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) to support the U.S. Navy’s recapitalization of the nation’s nuclear submarine fleet.
Comments / 0