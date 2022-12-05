Read full article on original website
Feeding America food distribution is Saturday
The Aaron McNeil House Feeding America commodity food distribution for December will be this Saturday. It goes from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds and all you need to receive food is proof of residence in Christian County, which can be a photo ID or piece of mail.
Hopkinsville Christmas parade brings lights, music to downtown
Although the threat of rain lingered through most of the afternoon, that didn’t stop the Hopkinsville Christmas parade from traveling the route through downtown Saturday evening. The start had been pushed back due to the weather, but Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says that didn’t stop a large...
Mayor Lynch invites public to enjoy city Christmas events
Appearing for his final interview as mayor of Hopkinsville, Wendell Lynch wished everyone a Merry Christmas and invited all to attend the holiday events downtown this weekend. Things get started at 6 p.m. Friday with the community tree-lighting and then the festivities continue Saturday evening with the Hopkinsville Electric System night-time Christmas parade getting underway at a new start time of 7:15 p.m.
Hopkinsville Christmas parade moved back to 7:15 p.m. Saturday
The threat of rain has moved Hopkinsville’s nighttime Christmas parade to 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The current forecast shows rain will be less likely later in the evening. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says all reporting times have been moved back two hours.
Supporters congratulate Mayor Lynch as time in office nears end
Friends, family and supporters of Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch gathered at the Bruce Convention Center Sunday afternoon to show their appreciation as he comes to an end of his time in office. Mayor Lynch was appointed in February of 2020 and was elected in November of that year, meaning he...
CCHS band trailer stolen
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a Christian County High School band trailer was stolen from the lot of the school. The gray hardtop trailer valued at about $4,500 was stolen Tuesday afternoon, according to the report, which does not name any suspects.
Gander crash to be remembered 37 years later
Monday marks 37 years since 248 Fort Campbell soldiers and eight crew members were killed in a plane crash in Gander, Newfoundland as they were on their way home from a peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula and there will be ceremonies on post and in Hopkinsville to remember the victims.
George A. Reeder
(Age 75, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday December 16th at 12noon at Second Baptist Church Activity Building. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sunday marks one year since Pembroke, south Christian Co. tornado
While Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the tornado that devastated Mayfield, parts of Marshall, Lyon and Caldwell counties and Dawson Springs, the tornado that damaged 63 homes in southern Christian County actually hit in the early morning of December 11. State Representative Myron Dossett of Pembroke took a direct...
Lyon County teen arrested on arson, solicitation to assault charges
A Lyon County teen has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun, trying to solicit other people to shoot two of his relatives and for starting a house fire. The investigation began when the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible threat where a juvenile may attempt to bring a gun to school.
Hopkinsville man injured in single-vehicle accident
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning at Russellville Road in Hopkinsville. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 24-year old William Cain of Hopkinsville was southbound on the MLK Bypass when he attempted to enter the intersection at Russellville Road, but his vehicle went straight ahead, off the road and down the hill.
Todd Fiscal Court approves solar farm regulation ordinance
In order to get out ahead of any potential new projects, Todd County Fiscal Court on Friday morning approved first reading of an ordinance regulating where solar farms could be constructed. Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber says their ordinance is very similar to Christian County’s, with 2,000 feet setbacks from...
Two arrested for Friday night robbery
Two suspects have been arrested following a robbery that happened about 10:30 Friday night on Koffman Drive. The arrest citations for 22-year old Jaquavis Whitlock and 18-year old Jontavius Walton of Hopkinsville say the 20-year old male victim was punched and choked until he passed out and the suspects took his money, phone and hat.
Stolen vehicle recovered at Walmart, Kansas woman arrested
A Kansas woman was arrested for felony receiving stolen property Thursday afternoon after she was allegedly found with a stolen car at the Walmart Supercenter. Hopkinsville police received information that an SUV reported stolen out of Kansas was seen at Walmart and officers stopped it in the parking lot. It...
Medical issue leads to injury accident
A medical issue is thought to have caused an accident Thursday night on Sheridan Circle. A Hopkinsville police collision report says 62-year old Chris Von-Lanken of Hopkinsville was westbound on Sheridan about 7:30 p.m. when he experienced a medical episode and struck a parked car. His vehicle then struck a...
Another Hard Fought Loss for the Colonels
After beginning the year 2-0 with wins over Muhlenberg County and Oldham County, the Colonels of Christian County now sit at 2-2. Tuesday it was a tough loss to Madisonville on the Colonels home floor and Friday night another loss as home, 62-61 to Paducah Tilghman. There were plenty of...
CBB News and Notes
(Undated) — College basketball returns tonight. Vanderbilt improved to 5-and-4 following a win over Pittsburgh in Nashville. The Commodores will host Grambling State tonight. Memphis recently beat Little Rock and improved to 7-and-2. The Tigers head to Atlanta to play 14th-ranked Auburn in the Holiday Hoops giving tournament tomorrow. Kentucky is 6-and-2 following a big win over Michigan. The 16th-ranked Wildcats host Yale tomorrow. Louisville is still winless on the season. The 0-and-8 Cardinals are on the road to play Florida State tomorrow afternoon. Tennessee is now 8-and-1 after beating Eastern Kentucky. The 7th-ranked Vols will play 13th-ranked Maryland in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn on Sunday.
