Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Dolphins' WR Tyreek Hill recovers fumble during mad scramble, runs for 57-yard TD
Miami Dolphins electric wideout Tyreek Hill proved he can be dangerous in any scenario Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers after returning a fumble 57-yards for a touchdown. With nine minutes left in the first half, Dolphins' running back Jeff Wilson fumbled, causing a mad scramble for the football....
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson exits in first half with hip injury
Miami running back Jeff Wilson, shaken up after a 20-yard run in the first half, was ruled out of the Dolphins' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night with a hip injury.
Comments / 0