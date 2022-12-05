Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’ season 22 finale spotlight: Omar Jose Cardona hopes to make history for Team John Legend
When looking at the final five artists going into “The Voice” season 22 finale on Monday and Tuesday night, Omar Jose Cardona is on his back foot against four artists that earned more public votes than he did in the semi-finals. After the top 8 live show, Omar fell into the bottom half of the public vote and had to sing for the Instant Save. For that reason, he enters finale night as the long-shot to win with his eyes set on making series history as the first artist to win after being saved in the semis. Let’s look at...
‘Tár,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ tie for LA critics’ top award
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Todd Field’s symphonic backstage drama “Tár” and the existential comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” tied for top honors with the Los Angeles Film Critics Association in awards announced Sunday. The critics group opted to split its best film...
"Scream 2" Screenwriter Expressed Regret For Killing Off A Fan-Favorite Character
We, the Scream fans, expect nothing less than a full-page written apology.
Houston-born Megan Thee Stallion makes history with new Forbes cover
Houston's Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion is having yet another red-hot year. Fresh off dropping her sophomore studio album Traumazine (one that she calls "vulnerable") and hosting Saturday Night Live, the Bayou City native — née Megan Pete — has made history as the first Black woman to grace the cover of Forbes 30 Under 30 Magazine. In the new issue, Megan (27) discusses the pressure of releasing a highly anticipated follow-up album, her work ethic (“I’ll take a break when I’m dead,” she tells Forbes), and being authentic as a brand: “I cannot fake it,” she says. “If...
Global music academy School of Rock takes stage in the Heights with new locale
Attention aspiring rock stars: A global music school is opening a new locale in one of Houston's hottest neighborhoods. School of Rock, arguably the most recognizable commercial music school in the U.S. will open a new Heights outpost (742 E. 20th St.) on Saturday, December 3.To celebrate, the Heights location will host a special opening event from 10 am-2 pm. Visitors can expect a ceremonial guitar smashing (for the uninitiated, that's School of Rock’s version of a ribbon-cutting), a live gig by the School of Rock - West University house band, an appearance by local artist Shelbi Nicole, a raffle,...
Santa Claus comes to town for a fight in Violent Night
When it comes to movies themed around Christmas, there are an infinite number of heartwarming films and a surprising number of horror movies. But, unless you are among those who count Die Hard as a Christmas movie, there are almost no holiday action films, and even fewer where Santa Claus is the hero at the center of it.That makes Violent Night a unicorn of a film, one in which Santa (David Harbour) is a disillusioned, drink-addled mess whom we first meet downing beers in a bar on Christmas Eve. After stumbling through house after house, complaining all the while about...
Disney's Strange World is a visual stunner with too many story ideas
For a studio whose entire reason for being seems to rely on creating and sustaining familiar characters, Walt Disney Animation takes its fair share of risks. In the last 10 years, it has released nine films, seven of which were not based on pre-existing properties (the other two were sequels for two of those seven). That’s a lot of new stuff, most of which has succeeded mightily for the perennially-popular leaders in animation.They’re at it again with Strange World, which takes place in an unknown country/world known as Avalonia, where Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid) is a famous explorer whose only...
