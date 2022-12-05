Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies confirms Christmas special plans
Returning showrunner Russell T Davies has announced that he is working on a Christmas special for the fourteenth season of Doctor Who. The It's A Sin creator revealed the exciting news in a new interview for Doctor Who Magazine. Davies explained: "For the first time ever, I'm writing a Christmas Special... at Christmas!"
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Vicky Grant to consider her future in Christmas storyline
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Vicky Grant is going to ponder her future in upcoming Christmas episodes — and decide whether she wants to remain in the village or not. Vicky's mum has been in contact asking her to meet up and over Christmas, and Vicky decides she does want...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale confirms full Christmas and New Year scheduling
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has confirmed its scheduling details for the Christmas and New Year period. The ITV1 soap is lining up plenty of drama for fans to enjoy over the festive season, but as with every year, there'll be some changes to airdates and timeslots. As Christmas and New...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks kills off character in latest All 4 episode
Hollyoaks spoilers follow from Tuesday's first-look episode (December 6), which hasn't yet aired on TV but is available to watch now on All 4. Hollyoaks star Eva O'Hara has left the show after three years in the role of Verity Hutchinson. Verity's final scenes aired when she was killed off...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Kat Slater to face Christmas dilemma as Phil returns
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Kat Slater will face a huge decision when Phil returns in the lead-up to Christmas. Kat is currently engaged to Phil but recent episodes have seen her start to grow closer to her ex-husband Alfie – who is desperate to reunite with her. As Alfie...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Alexandra Daddario Channels Wednesday Addams In Sheer Lace Gown At ‘Mayfair Witches’ Premiere
Alexandra Daddario stole the show on the red carpet at the premiere of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches in LA on Dec. 8. The 36-year-old rocked a sheer black lace gown with a gold lace skirt and a jet-black lip that resembled Wednesday Addams from the new Netflix series. Alexandra’s...
digitalspy.com
Christian Bale's Netflix horror The Pale Blue Eye gets eerie new trailer
Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Christian Bale's latest film, the creepy ye olde horror The Pale Blue Eye. The Dark Knight Trilogy and Thor: Love and Thunder actor leads a cast that also features Harry Potter's Harry Melling, Toby Jones and Timothy Spall, Sex Education's Gillian Anderson, Bohemian Rhapsody's Lucy Boynton, I'm Thinking of Ending Things' Hadley Robinson, and Apocalypse Now's Robert Duvall.
digitalspy.com
Black Panther 2's Angela Bassett reveals cut scene with surprise MCU debut star
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever nearly featured a scene involving Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and her grandchild Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun) together. Fans learn in the Marvel movie through Shuri (Letitia Wright) in a mid-credits scene that T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) had a son with Nakia...
digitalspy.com
Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy land next movie roles
Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and X-Men's James McAvoy have landed their next movie roles in Jeymes Samuel's new movie The Book of Clarence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two stars have boarded the project along with a whole host of other famous names. Director Jeymes Samuel, whose 2021...
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Hawai'i to air tribute to writer who died suddenly aged 42
NCIS: Hawai'i will pay tribute to writer and story editor Yakira Chambers, who passed away at age 42. The spinoff will honour Chambers during the long-anticipated, three-hour NCIS crossover set to air on January 2 next year. The writer was promoted to story editor for the second season of the...
digitalspy.com
The Witcher boss breaks silence on Henry Cavill's surprise exit
The Witcher fandom collectively gasped in October when it was announced that leading man Henry Cavill would be leave the Netflix series after the third season, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over as Geralt of Rivia. There has been speculation online about why Cavill left, such as the show...
digitalspy.com
Emancipation producer apologises after premiere backlash
Emancipation producer Joey McFarland has posted an apology after receiving criticism for bringing a photo of an enslaved man to the Apple TV+ movie's premiere. The photo was of a man known as Whipped Peter, who served as the inspiration for the movie, which follows Will Smith as a runaway slave trying to escape plantation owners in Louisiana.
digitalspy.com
Brendan Fraser defends The Whale casting following backlash
Actor Brendan Fraser has defended being cast in The Whale following the backlash he received for wearing prosthetics and a fat suit. In the movie, Fraser plays Charlie, a father who is attempting to reconnect with his daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, as he grieves the death of his boyfriend, all while battling a binge-eating disorder.
digitalspy.com
Loose Women's Jane Moore announces split from husband on air
Loose Women panellist Jane Moore has announced that she's splitting up from her husband Gary, confirming the news on the ITV show. The journalist and record label executive were married for decades before deciding to go their separate ways, although they're planning to remain close friends. Speaking on today's (December...
digitalspy.com
Daredevil: Born Again casts Revenge star in major new role
Daredevil: Born Again has cast Revenge star Margarita Levieva in a major new role along with American Gigolo's Sandrine Holt. According to Deadline, the pair are set to star in leading roles opposite Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in the Marvel revival series. As of yet, further details about...
digitalspy.com
Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 on Netflix release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Firefly Lane season 2 spoilers follow. Netflix's Firefly Lane – an adaptation of the book of the same name by Kristin Hannah – is back for season two, but this new chapter will unfortunately be the last we'll see of life-long besties Kate and Tully because the show is officially ending.
digitalspy.com
Avatar: The Way of Water's first reactions have finally arrived
Avatar: The Way of Water is finally taking us back to Pandora next week, and we now have the first reactions to see if it was worth the 13-year wait. The long-awaited sequel held its world premiere tonight (December 6) in London and those lucky few who have seen it have taken to social media to share their initial thoughts on James Cameron's new movie.
digitalspy.com
Strange World's Gabrielle Union responds to Disney movie's box office failure
Strange World star Gabrielle Union has commented on the box-office failure of the Disney film. The sci-fi action-adventure was released with a view to securing a sizable audience over the Thanksgiving holiday, but only grossed $11.9 million across its opening weekend. With its initial projected figures $40 million, Disney are...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks airs death aftermath as Eric Foster faces suspicion
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has seen Eric Foster suspected for being responsible for the death of his sister Verity Hutchinson as the village comes to terms with the devastating news. While viewers know that Bobby Costello is actually behind Verity's death, tonight's (December 7) first-look episode saw Maxine suspect Eric...
Comments / 0