One man killed next to a Fort Lauderdale airport by a shooter still at large, police say

A shooting killed a man Monday on a street outside the runways of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Jet Center, police say.

Police say officers and Fort Lauderdale fire-rescue crews answered reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of South Perimeter Road around 8:15 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds. CPR efforts were unsuccessful. The shooter had left the scene.

Anyone who knows anything can contact Broward County Crime Stoppers either online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).