One man killed next to a Fort Lauderdale airport by a shooter still at large, police say

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

A shooting killed a man Monday on a street outside the runways of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Jet Center, police say.

Police say officers and Fort Lauderdale fire-rescue crews answered reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of South Perimeter Road around 8:15 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds. CPR efforts were unsuccessful. The shooter had left the scene.

Anyone who knows anything can contact Broward County Crime Stoppers either online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

