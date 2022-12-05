Read full article on original website
Equinor Books Solstad's Battery-hybrid PSV Duo
Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore's Normand Naley and Sea Frost platform supply vessels have been awarded five-year contracts by Equinor in the UK. Both contracts, of an undisclosed value, will be in effect for five years, starting in January 2023. The contracts include options for further extensions. The Sea...
Ship Recycling: No Impetus
Recycling markets are ambling towards the end of the year without any real impetus, ability, aggression, or even an apparent willingness to engage in discussions to buy, so volatile has the situation been over the last two quarters. Prices have of course come off by about $200/LDT in the sub-continent...
Kongsberg Maritime to Deliver Tech & Equipment for Cadeler's Second WTFIV
Norwegian maritime technology and equipment specialist Kongsberg Maritime AS will provide technology and engineering for a second F-class wind turbine and foundation installation vessel (WTFIV) recently ordered by the Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler. This is the fourth Cadeler offshore installation vessel for which Kongsberg Maritime AS will supply...
Major 'Firsts' for U.S. Offshore Wind Space
December was a month of major “firsts” in the U.S. offshore wind space. The first federal auction for offshore wind was held for the West Coast, and the first federal leases for commercial floating wind projects were provisionally awarded. These events are key milestones in the journey to...
SCHOTTEL After Sales Service Network Expands
German propulsion systems manufacturer SCHOTTEL announced it has added new contractual service partners in Spain and France. The company currently has more than 100 sales and service stations around the globe. Stefan Buch, VP After Sales Service at SCHOTTEL, said, “Today, more than 10,000 vessels of all types and sizes...
First US Floating Wind Auction Closes
Five developers selected to build the first floating wind farms in U.S. federal waters. To support the California Energy Commission’s planning goals of 2-5 GW of offshore wind by 2030 and 25 GW by 2045 as well as a federal target to deploy 15 GW of floating wind by 2035, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has concluded the auction date for five 33-year leases offshore California. Exhibit 1 summarizes the outcome of the auction and estimates the potential of the lease areas using BOEMs standard power density formula of 3 MW per square kilometer, which is traditionally proven to be on the conservative side.
Vessel Seeks Other Port After Texas Freeport LNG Delay
At least one liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel gave up on Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas after the company last week delayed its planned restart to the end of December, ship tracking data from Refinitiv showed. Some analysts have said they do not expect Freeport to return until January,...
TDI-Brooks Installs Starlink on Its Research Vessels
U.S. based marine services firm TDI-Brooks announced it has installed the Starlink Maritime platform on two of its four research vessels, with plans to equip the remaining vessels at a later date. The two vessels, Brooks McCall and Miss Emma McCall, are currently working on the U.S. East Coast performing...
MAN Energy Solutions to Restructure Executive Board
MAN Energy Solutions SE announced changes to its executive board slated to take effect January 1. Dr. Gunnar Stiesch will take over the Technology department, which was previously headed by CEO Dr. Uwe Lauber in a dual role, and will join the board as the new Chief Technology Officer. The 52-year-old engineer was previously Head of Engine Development at the company and has worked for the company in responsible R&D functions for almost 15 years.
Armach Aims to Keep Ship Hulls Clean & Efficient
Armach aims to keep hulls clean via intelligent robotics. Karl Lander, Director, Regulatory Compliance and Outreach, discusses recent technology advances.
Merco Vial Orders Cutter Suction Dredger from Damen
Argentinian contractor Merco Vial S.A. has ordered a Damen CSD650 cutter suction dredger. Damen, a Dutch shipbuilder, said Tuesday that the the delivery of the dredger included the supply of a matching booster station. The cutter suction dredger CSD650 is a customized stock vessel, tailored to Merco Vial’s requirements, and...
Decarbonization Group Seeks Proposals for Carbon Capture Shipping Project
A Singapore-based decarbonization group said on Tuesday it was seeking proposals to study ways to offload captured carbon dioxide from ships during port calls. The call for proposals is part of the world's first project aimed at building and testing a full-scale carbon-dioxide capture system aboard an oil tanker. The...
VARD Gets Funding to Develop Digitalized HVAC for Offshore Wind SOVs
Shipbuilder VARD has received 4,95 million Norwegian crowns (currently around $2,66 million) from the Norwegian Research Council to research the possibility of digitalized heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. These systems will contribute to obtain zero-emissons for Service Operation Vessels at offshore wind farms. "The urgent demand for renewable...
ThayerMahan Buys Sea-KIT USV
UK-based uncrewed surface vessel (USV) specialist SEA-KIT on Thursday announced its first USV export sale to ThayerMahan, an autonomous. maritime solutions firm based in Connecticut, USA. Sea-KIT said that the X-Class USV's combination of extended range, high sea state endurance and payload capacity attracted ThayerMahan initially to the UK-based USV...
Update: European Firms Capture Most Leases in California Offshore Wind Auction
The U.S. government's first-ever sale of offshore wind development rights off the coast of California drew $757.1 million in high bids, mainly from European companies seeking a foothold in the U.S. wind-power industry's expansion to the Pacific Ocean. The auction began on Tuesday and ended Wednesday, the offshore wind industry's...
Marco Polo Marine Eyes Offshore Wind Work in Japan
Marco Polo Marine, a Singapore-listed offshore vessel company, is looking to enter the Japanese offshore wind market and has signed a memorandum of understanding with "K" Line Wind Service in that regard. Both parties, according to Marco Polo Marine, want to own and run suitable offshore support vessels that will...
U.S. Starts First California Coast Offshore Wind Lease Sale
The California sale is viewed as a test of industry appetite for investing in floating offshore wind technology, which to date has been limited to small pilot projects in places including Norway and Portugal. Photo: A floating wind turbine - For Illustration - By Untrakdrover - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.
Baltic Dry Index Up as Capesizes Hit Six-week High
The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index rose for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by stronger demand for capesize vessels. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, rose 12 points, or about 0.9%, to 1,385, its highest in four weeks.
Shipboard Connectivity via Inmarsat
Connectivity onboard ships has never been more critical, particularly in the area of crew retention to provide that "Starbucks Experience" to get, and stay online. Eric Griffin, VP, Offshore Energy & Fishing, Inmarsat, discusses latest investments and solutions from global satcom giant.
Foss Charters Vessel from Tug Construction
Foss Maritime has reached a deal to bareboat charter the tug Earl W Redd from Tug Construction, LLC for use in the U.S. offshore wind industry. The Earl W Redd will sail from Portland, Ore. to Massachusetts later this month to begin work on Foss 's offshore wind projects, including Vineyard Wind, the first large-scale offshore wind installation in the U.S.
