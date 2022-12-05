Five developers selected to build the first floating wind farms in U.S. federal waters. To support the California Energy Commission’s planning goals of 2-5 GW of offshore wind by 2030 and 25 GW by 2045 as well as a federal target to deploy 15 GW of floating wind by 2035, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has concluded the auction date for five 33-year leases offshore California. Exhibit 1 summarizes the outcome of the auction and estimates the potential of the lease areas using BOEMs standard power density formula of 3 MW per square kilometer, which is traditionally proven to be on the conservative side.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO