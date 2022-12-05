Read full article on original website
Autoblog
2023 Ford GT Mk IV is a more powerful, track-only GT
Ford is wrapping up the run of this GT supercar generation with a wild final model. It's the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV, named after the Mk IV versions of the original GT40 that raced in 1967. Like those '60s racers, the new GT Mk IV gets massively changed and lengthened bodywork. It also packs suspension and powertrain changes.
Autoblog
Volvo EX30 city car to launch next year as entry model
At the end of the presentation for the battery-electric 2023 Volvo EX90, automaker CEO Jim Rowan gave everyone a tease of a smaller model to debut next year. Sitting in the dark next to an equally dark EX90, the new model looked like a Mini Me version of the EX90 down to the chunky stance and taillight signature. There were rumblings among media that this was the new EX30. In an interview with Automotive News Europe, Rowan confirmed suspicions by calling the new small car by that name. The EX30 will take up the entry slot in the Volvo lineup, offered as part of the Care by Volvo subscription service to keep the price down for its Gen Z target market of first-time car buyers.
Autoblog
2023 Jeep Avenger First Drive Review: Driving the electric Jeep you can't have
NICE, France – The name Avenger may now be associated with the Marvel pantheon of superheroes, but it also has a long history attached to various brands within the Chrysler empire … or whatever corporate moniker it was going by at the time. Most recently that meant a lamentable Caliber-based midsize Dodge sedan from the 2000s, with a Mitsubishi-based Dodge coupe from the 1990s before that, but elsewhere in the world during the 1970s one could buy a humble sedan that not only went by Dodge Avenger but Chrysler, Hillman, Talbot and Sunbeam Avengers as well. In other words, it was finally Jeep’s turn to avenge.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1994 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
The Chevrolet Corvette is not the kind of vehicle that shows up frequently in ordinary car graveyards; when one wrecks or gets used up beyond restoration, it tends to end up in a specialty yard instead of your typical Ewe Pullet-type operation. Two or three decades back, I'd find the occasional C3 Corvette during my junkyard travels (and I still do, but only nearly unrecognizable shells that I don't bother to document), but the early C4 is the most likely discarded Corvette to appear in your neighborhood boneyard these days. Here's an unusual-for-the-junkyard late C4, found recently in a self-service yard in Reno, Nevada.
Autoblog
A Tesla owner says new Model Y ordered him to pull over before it shut down
A Tesla owner said his car ordered him to pull over before it suddenly shut down and trapped him inside. Tom Exton, a British YouTuber who collects cars, was driving to London on Thursday night when his five-day-old Model Y asked him to pull over because it was "shutting down."
Autoblog
Future Classics, Acura Integra Type S and Cadillac Escalade-V | Autoblog Podcast #759
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They jump right in with some news that Toyota may revive the Land Cruiser in the U.S., followed by rumors of a Nissan GT-R successor. From there, it's on to official confirmation of the Acura Integra Type S revival, followed by a partial rundown of Hagerty's 2023 Bull Market List. After that, it's time for some road test updates. Greg talks about his time in Autoblog's long-term BMW 330e PHEV and contrasts it with the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. Byron has been driving a Nissan Rogue, Mazda CX-30 and an Infiniti Q50 — serving as a perfect launch pad for a look back at 2022's best sport sedans. After that, it's a preview of Autoblog's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.
Autoblog
Fisker Ronin previewed as electric four-door, four-seater convertible
Fisker plans to expand its range of electric vehicles with a four-door, four-seater convertible called Ronin. The model is being engineered to have "the world's longest range for a production EV," according to the company, and a new digital rendering gives us a better look at it. Published on the...
Autoblog
Future Classic: 1992-1997 Subaru SVX
Close your eyes and imagine a beautiful, Italian-designed coupe and you probably won’t picture something with a Subaru badge. But back in the early 1990s, such a thing was indeed a reality. The Alcyone SVX – named after the brightest star in the Pleiades constellation, which is seen in the Subaru logo – was a sleek two-door penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro, the man responsible for cars like the BMW M1, DeLorean, Maserati Bora and Volkswagen Karmann Ghia TC.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1978 Datsun 510 Wagon
1977 was one of the years of Peak Wagon in the United States, a year in which car shoppers here could choose among 47 different models of station wagon (the wagon count for 1964 was 47 as well). The choices were slightly diminished in 1978, but we were still in the Golden Age of Japanese station wagons here at that time. Toyota offered Americans three wagon choices for '78 (Cressida, Corona, Corolla) and Nissan was right there with the Datsun 810, 510 and F-10. Here's one of those all-but-extinct 510 wagons, found in a self-service yard near Sacramento, California.
Autoblog
IIHS torture tests its equipment with beefy Ford pickup truck
Vehicles have been getting heavier for years, but EVs have pushed the limit. Even small electric vehicles weigh significantly more than their gas-powered counterparts, and a few models smash the scales with unbelievable curb weights. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) usually tests vehicles for their crash safety, but ultra-heavy EVs have led it to test its equipment for readiness.
Autoblog
Mazda MX-5 Miata sets lap records with sustainable fuel on cross-U.K. trip
As we approach an electrified world, the question of what to do with millions of gasoline-powered cars remains. New ones being built today will remain on the road for decades to come, and even if every last commuter is phased out it would be nice if classic cars don't become paperweights once fossil fuel is no longer being brewed. Enter sustainable fuels, also called eFuels, which functions exactly the same as gasoline, but is manufactured synthetically with no oil drilling, and can be put in internal combustion engines with no modification.
Autoblog
Munro Vehicles taking deposits for MK_1 pure electric off-roader
After getting the idea for an electric 4x4 while on a driving trip in the Scottish Highlands, Russell Peterson and Ross Anderson established Munro Vehicles in Scotland in 2019. In August 2022, the aspiring automaker showed a white prototype of its MK_1 battery-electric off-roader. Now at the tail end of a two-year testing regimen, Munro has revealed this black pre-production model and production specs. Designed for commercial applications like agriculture and mining, the MK_1 doesn't merely look simple, it is simple. Russell said, "It dawned on us that there was a gap in the market for an electric-powered, four-wheel-drive, utilitarian workhorse. We envisioned a vehicle with ultimate, go-anywhere, off-road ability, unrestricted by road-derived underpinnings that limit the all-terrain ability of vehicles such as the 4x4 pick-up trucks that have come to dominate the market."
Autoblog
Honda's all-electric N-Van will start at just $7,300
For decades kei trucks and vans have served as the backbone of Japan's infrastructure. The rugged and super-compact commercial vehicles are just as prevalent making deliveries in crowded metropolises as they are hauling crops on rural farms. Honda is betting that these no-frills vehicles will be an excellent way to get more EVs on the road in Japan.
