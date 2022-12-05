Read full article on original website
Michael Baker
6d ago
We know the rules were changed in the run up to the 2020 election. We know that Facebook, Google, Twitter and the media suppressed conservative voices and blocked articles written by conservative media. These are all facts. These new algorithms used thwart free and open dialog which threatens freedom of speech. These algorithms not only threaten freedom of speech but threaten open dialog to ask and answer questions. Instead it used to to block and coerce.
3
