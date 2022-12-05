Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your statusMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Addresses New York Young Republican Club Dinner Along With Other Right-Wing FiguresToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
iheart.com
iHeartRadio Reveals Top Country Artists & Songs Of 2022 — See The List Here
Now that 2022 is coming to an end, iHeartRadio is reflecting on the most-played artists and songs of the year, and breaking down our data genre-by-genre. The results show that favorite country artists among our listeners — in no particular order — include Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band and more.
"Scream 2" Screenwriter Expressed Regret For Killing Off A Fan-Favorite Character
We, the Scream fans, expect nothing less than a full-page written apology.
iheart.com
Selena Gomez Hilariously Fixes Her Hair Under A Bathroom Hand Dryer
Desperate times call for desperate measures and for Selena Gomez, that means using a hand dryer in a bathroom to style your wig. The pop star posted the strange and hilarious video clip to her TikTok on Thursday night (December 8th). The short video shows Gomez wearing a multi-colored wig...
Karen Bass Vows to Tackle Homelessness and Crime at Her History-Making Inauguration as Mayor of Los Angeles: ’Bring Angelenos Inside’
Karen Bass took the oath of office as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, making history as the city’s first female mayor and the first Black woman to hold L.A.’s top job. Bass’ inaugural speech focused on her vow to tackle the homelessness and crime that has spread across the city since the pandemic. She committed to make her first act as mayor on Monday to visit the city’s emergency operations center and formally declare a state of emergency regarding homelessness. Bass, a veteran legislator who served in the state assembly and spent the past 12 years representing...
iheart.com
Phoebe Bridgers Transforms Into Sally At 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Show
Danny Elfman hosted two Nightmare Before Christmas concerts in London over the weekend, which saw him reprise his role as Jack Skellington and Ken Page return as Oogie Boogie. Phoebe Bridgers also made her debut as Sally during the event, which saw live singers performing songs with the BBC Concert Orchestra while the film played.
iheart.com
Diddy Announces Surprise Birth Of Baby Girl
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has welcomed another child into his family!. 53-year-old Diddy made the announcement Saturday (December 10) on Twitter. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”
iheart.com
Lady Gaga Recreates Wednesday Addams TikTok Dance Inspired By Her Song
TikTok can be a wonderfully niche place. One of the latest trends on the app paired a Lady Gaga deep cut off her 2011 album Born This Way with a scene of Wednesday Addams dancing from the hit Netflix series Wednesday. The quirky dance matches perfectly with Gaga's dramatic lyrics,...
iheart.com
Ciara Delivers New Christmas Song And Video!
"I really don't need much. But if a girl could dream... I would dream a little something like this" is how Ciara opens her take on a holiday classic. And with the Instagram caption "Hey Santa Zaddy", Ciara and her Santa inspired cowboy hat, posted this song for the holiday!
iheart.com
Katy Perry Gushes Over Daughter Daisy 'Coming Alive' During Christmas
Katy Perry is many things: singer, songwriter, entertainer and, of course, an adoring mother. The American Idol judge recently gushed over her daughter Daisy's love of the holidays, saying the 2 year old comes alive during the happiest time of the year. The "Firework" singer recently spoke to Access Hollywood...
iheart.com
Elle King Suffers Concussion After Falling Down The Stairs
Elle King has canceled a few previously-scheduled appearances on radio shows after suffering a concussion, the singer-songwriter announced. It happened while she was making a bottle in the middle of the night for her son, Lucky Levi Tooker, who was born in September 2021. King apologized in her statement she shared with fans for dropping out of shows in Tampa, Florida; Detroit, Michigan; and Seattle, Washington.
iheart.com
Travis Barker Unveils New Jewelry Collab
Travis Barker is releasing a new jewelry collection. The line is a partnership with heavy metal–inspired jewelry company Clocks + Colours. The Blink-182 drummer posed shirtless on Instagram on Thursday wearing some of the new pieces and wrote, "Designed some cool jewelry pieces with my friends @clocksandcolours.”. via WWD.com:...
iheart.com
Prince Harry Probably Won't 'Ever Be Welcome Back In England'
Following the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, it's unlikely the Duke of Sussex will make a return to his home country. Royal biographer Tom Bower tells Page Six that he can't imagine a scenario where they'll "be welcome" in the United Kingdom. "I don’t think Harry will ever be welcome back in England," he said. Bower also said it's unlikely Harry and Meghan will be on the guest list for King Charles III's coronation.
iheart.com
Drake Has 108 Foot Christmas Tree At Toronto Mansion
For most of us, the fear of putting up a Christmas tree in the house is whether or not it will be to tall and touch the ceiling. Drake just shared some "holiday cheer" with us through a recent Instagram post with a gallery showing the 108 foot tall Christmas tree has has lit up in front of his Toronto mansion!
