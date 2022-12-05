ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Dallas Animal Shelter offers $150 in effort to relocate dogs vulnerable to flu

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crisis in the Dallas Animal Shelter has led to an in unprecedented offer to encourage help from the public. A flu strain that only infects canines has been detected in the adoption center where 150 dogs are housed. Now, an urgent effort to clear the shelter comes with a financial incentive. Flu season has been as hard on dogs this year as it has on humans. A highly contagious canine influenza virus is appearing in North Texas for the first time and was recently found among the many dogs here at the Dallas Animal Shelter. So shelter has only three days...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption at Galleria Dallas

Operation Kindness now has a booth for pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until December 24 on the 1st Floor Near Banana Republic. CEO Ed Jamison also breaks down what families should consider if they are looking to adopt for the holiday.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Washington

Doctors Save Life of Pianist Who Collapses After Performance in Texas

An amateur pianist was at the right place at the right time when his heart stopped beating. Ken Iisaka had just finished his performance at a competition at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall when he suddenly collapsed. He had suffered cardiac arrest, but luckily, he was surrounded by fellow pianists...
FORT WORTH, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Over 2,000 kids sent home with gifts after Grand Prairie's annual Santa Cop event

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — According to a recent Ramsey Solutions report, the average American family will spend about $1,300 this year on Christmas. And for families in need, that price tag can be too much to bear. That's why the Grand Prairie Police Department has stepped in to provide gifts and holiday cheer for hundreds of those in need."We're thankful, some days we wake up and we don't know what the day is gonna look like. We don't have to worry about that for Christmas," said Grand Prairie resident Rochelle Hill. For families struggling to make ends meet,...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

There's a Santa shortage this holiday season and demand is skyrocketing

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — It’s that special time of year, and this holiday season, Santa Claus has a full calendar. According to HireSanta, an online site that allows people to book Santa for events and visits, demand is skyrocketing. The demand comes as HireSanta Founder Mitch Allen is struggling to fill more than 2,000 open positions for Santa Claus, elves and Mrs. Claus.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dog Flu Outbreaks Hit Shelters, Clinics Across North Texas

North Texans are not the only ones getting sick with the flu this season, dog flu outbreaks are hitting shelters and clinics across Dallas- Fort Worth. Dallas Animal Services is in desperate need of help-- hundreds of large dogs from the shelter, who have all been exposed to URI will be up for adoption, foster and rescue placement. This weekend, they are offering a $150 incentive for anyone who will foster a dog for at least two weeks as a token of appreciation.
DALLAS, TX
sachsenews.com

Sachse Animal Shelter full this holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, there are some animals still looking to find their “purrfect” home. The Sachse Animal Shelter is currently at full capacity, which means there is no room for any new animals, said Animal Control Officer Brenda Smith. To help place animals in new homes, the shelter is offering free adoptions for adult animals.
SACHSE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Animal Shelter offers $150 to fosters in effort to stop canine flu outbreak

DALLAS - The city of Dallas says there’s an urgent need for families who can temporarily house dogs. Dallas Animal Service is offering a $150 incentive for foster families this weekend who can open their homes to a dog for two weeks. The $150 Visa-style gift cards are given above and beyond other necessities needed to care for a large dog.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

14,000 runners crossed the finish line during the Dallas Marathon Festival this weekend

DALLAS — Cloudy skies didn't stop more than 14,000 runners and 150,000 spectators coming out for the 51st annual running of the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival. “Congratulations to all of our runners who crossed the finish line today in our 51st running,” said Paul Lambert, President of runDallas, the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival’s parent organization, in a statement. “We are excited to welcome runners from all 50 states and 25 countries around the world to experience our first-class event.”
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Best neighborhoods and homes for Christmas lights around Fort Worth in 2022

Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition.But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) have given some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Fort Worth area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Fort Worth, including drive-thrus and...
FORT WORTH, TX

