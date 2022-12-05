DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crisis in the Dallas Animal Shelter has led to an in unprecedented offer to encourage help from the public. A flu strain that only infects canines has been detected in the adoption center where 150 dogs are housed. Now, an urgent effort to clear the shelter comes with a financial incentive. Flu season has been as hard on dogs this year as it has on humans. A highly contagious canine influenza virus is appearing in North Texas for the first time and was recently found among the many dogs here at the Dallas Animal Shelter. So shelter has only three days...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO