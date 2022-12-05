SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Sunday night. Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong and Yanni Gourde also scored to help Seattle snap a three-game losing streak. Martin Jones finished with 23 saves as the Kraken improved to 3-1 all-time against the Panthers — including 2-0 in Florida. “We wanted to get back to who we are,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “We had lost three in a row so we needed that 60-minute performance in order to push back in the right direction. Our players did that. ... I thought we were pretty consistent, our special teams were solid and contributed to the win. Goaltending was solid. That’s what it takes to get a good road win.” Eric Staal and Chris Tierney scored for the Panthers, who have lost two straight and three of four. Sergei Bobrovsky had 27 saves while starting for the second straight night with Spencer Knight out due to illness.

