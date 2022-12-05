Although sommelier Rajat Parr’s years as a culinary school extern in the kitchen at Singapore’s Raffles hotel are long behind him, his memories of the country’s colorful street vendors stay top of mind in his recipe for Chile Shrimp, which originally appeared in Food & Wine in November 2009, and which was named a F&W Classic recipe — one that has stood the test of time — in 2022.

2 DAYS AGO