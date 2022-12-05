Former Cubs 1B Fred McGriff Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

"Crime Dog" hit 42 home runs in nearly 200 games with the Cubs.

On Sunday night, Josh Rawitch, the president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, announced that former Chicago Cubs first baseman Fred McGriff has been elected to the Hall of Fame.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After failing to make the Hall of Fame via Baseball Writers of America ballots, McGriff was added to the list of candidates for the Contemporary Era ballot, which consisted of players whose most significant contributions came from 1988 to 2016.

The committee, named the Veterans Committee, consists of 16 people ranging from current Hall of Famers, MLB executives, and media members. Candidates need to accrue 75% of the vote to get into the Hall. McGriff gained 100% of the votes and was the only one of the eight candidates on the ballot to be voted in. The other seven candidates were Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling, Albert Belle, Dale Murphy, Don Mattingly, and Rafael Palmeiro.

Fred McGriff: Hall of Famer

Selected by the New York Yankees in the ninth round in the 1981 MLB Draft, McGriff was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 1982 where he made his big league debut in 1986.

McGriff spent time with six different teams: the Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. For his career , "Crime Dog" batted .284 with 493 home runs, 1,550 RBIs, 2,490 hits, 1,349 runs, and an .886 OPS.

He helped the Atlanta Braves win a World Series championship in 1995, batting .333 in the 1995 playoffs with four home runs (including two in the World Series), nine RBIs, and a 1.065 OPS. McGriff earned five All-Star nods, won three Silver Slugger Awards, and had 10 seasons of at least 30 home runs in addition to eight seasons of at least 100 RBIs. He was also the first player to hit 30 home runs with five different teams.

The Cubs acquired McGriff from the Rays in exchange for pitcher Manny Aybar and a player to be named later (Jason Smith) at the 2001 trade deadline. In nearly 200 games with the Cubs, the lefty slugger hit 42 home runs with 144 RBIs, 34 doubles, 89 walks, and a .900 OPS.

After the 2002 season, McGriff played two more years with the Dodgers and Rays, and then retired at the end of the 2004 season.

Fred McGriff will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 23, 2023, in Cooperstown, NY. He will be joined by players voted in by the Baseball Writers of America, which will be announced on Jan. 24, 2023.

NEXT: Sammy Sosa's Chances at the Hall Of Fame are Officially Over