Another hotel proposed at busy Macon intersection
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Plans for a new hotel at a busy Macon intersection are expected to be approved at a Monday meeting. In documents obtained by WGXA News, developers are asking Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning to approve their plans for a hotel at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Harrison Road. The request is a part of the Commission's consent agenda, meaning approval is expected.
New apartment complex planned for west Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Developers are planning to move forward in building a new apartment complex in west Bibb County. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, developers are proposing the new complex along Thomaston Road between Hunter's Run and the Thomaston Road Church of Christ. The complex, to...
VOTE: Are you concerned about the number of apartments being built in Macon?
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Another apartment complex is planned for Macon. This proposal along Thomaston Road is the latest in a string of new apartments planned for Bibb County. New apartments are being built on Riverside Drive south of Hall Road. A new complex has also been approved along Bass Road and another on Bowman Road.
Fatal wreck Twiggs County, ongoing investigation
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia State Patrol Post Dublin is conducting an open investigation on a fatal wreck that occurred on December 7th. GSP reports that a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on I-16 near GA 122 when it struck a Kia Forte Sedan in the rear. The driver...
Upson Co. man dead following wreck in Monroe Co., other driver arrested
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An Upson County man is dead after a wreck in Monroe County involving a motorcycle. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened Saturday on Highway 74 at Oxford Road just before 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a Ford F-150...
Crash of twin-engine plane in Pulaski County under investigation
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Friday night plane crash is under investigation in Pulaski County. According to the NTSB, the crash happened Friday night around 10:30 p.m. Investigators say a twin-engine Piper PA-44 crashed near Highway 129. They say only the pilot was on board the aircraft. No other...
Dublin city leaders approve $300K purchase of golf carts for city's course
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - City leaders in Dublin have approved purchasing over $300 thousand worth of golf carts for the city's golf course. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, council members considered and approved purchasing 60 golf carts at a cost of $314,428 for Dublin's Riverview Golf Course.
Bibb Co. deputies looking for Dodge Challenger stolen from Macon body shop
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Bibb County need your help finding a car they say was stolen from a body shop last month. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 2020 Dodge Challenger was stolen from Chandler Collision on Interstate Drive on November 25, 2022. The keys were left in the car at the request of the owner so they could pick it up.
The Nutcracker comes to the Grand Opera House
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With the holiday season in full swing, a holiday classic, The Nutcracker, has returned to the Grand Opera House. The four-night event celebrates a decades-long tradition in Macon. Tickets are limited so if you are interested, get them soon!. The last showing will be on Sunday.
One dead in Dodge County fire, cause under investigation
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal fire in Dodge County is under investigation. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, the fire happened Wednesday night around 11 p.m. at a home on Lonnie Burns Road in Milan. King confirms one person died. “The victim was recovered...
Deputies: Man shot to death in Macon Saturday evening, arrest made hours later
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal shooting in Macon is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2900 block of Gordon Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday about a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde dead from a gunshot wound.
Bonaire Church: food pantry providing for the holidays
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Volunteers and locals gathered at Bonaire church to partake in the 9th annual Christmas Food Pantry giveaway. Chris Graham, a volunteer that oversees the pantry, said the pantry is open every second and fourth Friday of each month to assist families in Houston County. Graham shared, "There's...
Mayor's Sneaker Ball celebrates city accomplishments and upcoming birthday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb held its first Mayor's Sneaker Ball at the Macon City Auditorium. The celebratory event was a prelude celebration for the city's upcoming 200th birthday in addition to celebrating all of the city's accomplishments that Mayor Lester noted were met with obstacles members of this city collectively overcame.
41-year-old convicted for trafficking heroin in South Macon neighborhood
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- 41-year-old Mitchell Todd Mixon was charged and convicted of trafficking heroin, by a Houston County jury on Thursday. Mixon was sentenced to twenty years and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine in addition to other conditions per Superior Court Judge, Katherine Lumsden. Judge Lumsden ordered...
Holiday family fun night in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mahogany Principle Group and Frank Johnson Recreation hosted a Holiday Family Fun Night on Friday. As children screamed and excitedly ran into the building, volunteers were prepared. The event offered lots of games, art activities, music, food, and beverages. There was also a scavenger hunt...
BOLO: Jones County officers looking for man who fled from traffic stop
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Jones County sheriffs have identified a driver who fled from officers after a traffic stop. Sergeant Carr and Investigator Hall attempted to stop a vehicle on Joycliff road for a traffic violation on Friday. The driver, now identified as Cemren Freeman, got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.
Monroe County Sheriffs warn against jury duty money scam
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- The Monroe County sherriff's office reported receiving several complaints of people identifying themselves as Monroe County Deputies. The sheriff's office warns that the person falsely identifying as a Monroe County sheriff is a scammer and is attempting to steal money from individuals by telling them they have missed Jury Duty.
Macon Mayhem face off against Fayetteville Marksmen
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- The Macon Mayhem faced off against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem trailed three to one in the first half but fought their way back to gain another point, making it a three-two trail. Unfortunately, they weren't able to pull through with another point to tie the game or...
GAME CHANGER OF THE WEEK: Warner Robins' Dominick Faircloth
Warner Robins, Ga. (WGXA)-- He's praised for his hard work on the field, but Dominick Faircloth isn't stopping there. Faircloth says he and his brother run a lawn service, now while they make money mowing grass, Faircloth says for every two yards they cut, they give back to the elderly by mowing their grass for free.
Crawford County Middle High School investigating rumored school shooting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crawford County Middle High School Administrators are working with law enforcement to investigate a rumor that circulated about a possible school shooting on Friday. Interim Superintendent, Dr. Christopher Ridley, sent a message out to parents and guardians on Thursday, informing them that school administrators and...
