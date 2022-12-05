BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Bibb County need your help finding a car they say was stolen from a body shop last month. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 2020 Dodge Challenger was stolen from Chandler Collision on Interstate Drive on November 25, 2022. The keys were left in the car at the request of the owner so they could pick it up.

