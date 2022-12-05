The San Francisco 49ers were hit with a brutal injury blow during their Week 14 beatdown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as star wide receiver Deebo Samuel exited the game late in the first half. Samuel was carted off the field with an ankle injury, and one 49er great didn’t hesitate to place the blame on Kyle Shanahan in the aftermath. 49ers legend Jerry Rice called out Shanahan on Instagram, suggesting he was responsible for the injury, not only for Samuel but for the injuries sustained by Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, too.

