Charlotte, NC

Odell Beckham Jr. facing harsh reality after Cowboys, Bills, Giants visits

Odell Beckham Jr. managed to drum up a ton of excitement over his free agency decision. Credit to him and his team for keeping his name in the headlines since Week 1, when he showed up to the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills clash and got face time on national television. But with the season nearing […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. facing harsh reality after Cowboys, Bills, Giants visits appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kevin O’Connell gets real on extreme defensive woes after loss to Lions

The Minnesota Vikings may be one of the notable success stories of the NFL season, but head coach Kevin O’Connell knows his team has plenty off room for improvement. While the offense is in good shape with Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins, the defense has been playing poorly and there are few signs that it […] The post Kevin O’Connell gets real on extreme defensive woes after loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens

Despite a hard-fought effort, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell short against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, ending with a final score of 16-14. Sunday’s game featured multiple injuries on both sides, including a concussion suffered by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett that caused him to exit the game early. Backup Mitchell Trubisky played most of the […] The post Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rumor: Jordan Love will request trade if Packers stick with Aaron Rodgers in 2023

The Green Bay Packers are having one of the worst seasons in recent memory this year. They are all but eliminated from playoff contention. That has left people to ponder whether it’s time to look to the future and Jordan Love. However, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still under contract next season. […] The post Rumor: Jordan Love will request trade if Packers stick with Aaron Rodgers in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash

Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has ended up back on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was listed on the injury report with a foot injury. He was limited in practice. Throughout this season, Fournette has landed on the injury […] The post Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Boo birds out in full effect, live and online, after Russell Wilson throws ugly pick 6

Broncos nation did not ride with quarterback Russell Wilson after he threw a pick 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Willie Gay Jr. picks off Russell Wilson and takes it to the 🏠pic.twitter.com/8iaV0scW7r — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022 Where Chiefs quarterback succeeded with a no-look touchdown flip to running back Jerick McKinnon, the […] The post Boo birds out in full effect, live and online, after Russell Wilson throws ugly pick 6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deebo Samuel carted off the field vs. Buccaneers

The San Francisco 49ers have had a tough season full of injuries, particularly on offense. Unfortunately, that trend appears to have continued Sunday as Deebo Samuel is the latest Pro Bowler to get hit with the injury bug. Late in the first half with the 49ers leading 21-0 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Samuel rushed […] The post Deebo Samuel carted off the field vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Jerry Rice blasts 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan over Deebo Samuel injury

The San Francisco 49ers were hit with a brutal injury blow during their Week 14 beatdown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as star wide receiver Deebo Samuel exited the game late in the first half. Samuel was carted off the field with an ankle injury, and one 49er great didn’t hesitate to place the blame on Kyle Shanahan in the aftermath. 49ers legend Jerry Rice called out Shanahan on Instagram, suggesting he was responsible for the injury, not only for Samuel but for the injuries sustained by Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Saquon Barkley’s limited role vs. Eagles gets explanation from Brian Daboll

The Giants faced a must game when they hosted the surging Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, and star running back Saquon Barkley figured to play a key role if New York was going to have a chance at registering an upset. It didn’t work out that way as the Giants dropped a one-sided 48-22 decision. […] The post Saquon Barkley’s limited role vs. Eagles gets explanation from Brian Daboll appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Studs & Duds from Vikings 34-23 Week 14 loss vs. Lions

Things did not go the Vikings way at all on Sunday afternoon. They lost to the Detroit Lions by a score of 34-23 and it wsn’t very fun. The Lions took a slower, more methodical approach to take over the game, but they were able to get it accomplished. The Vikings had chances to both stay in the game and even take control, but they made too many mistakes.
DETROIT, MI
Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate

The Purdue Boilermakers may pursue University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the team’s next head football coach, according to a Friday report from Dawg Nation. Monken’s ability to lead Georgia’s offense to 491.9 yards per game and 61 total touchdowns earned him a spot as one of the five finalists for the Broyles […] The post Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
