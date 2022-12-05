Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
Baker Mayfield’s message to Panthers after wild Rams debut
To say that Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations in his very first game with the Los Angeles Rams is the understatement of the NFL season. Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better with the former Carolina Panthers QB completing an unbelievable comeback to close out the Las Vegas Raiders in style.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
Odell Beckham Jr. facing harsh reality after Cowboys, Bills, Giants visits
Odell Beckham Jr. managed to drum up a ton of excitement over his free agency decision. Credit to him and his team for keeping his name in the headlines since Week 1, when he showed up to the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills clash and got face time on national television. But with the season nearing […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. facing harsh reality after Cowboys, Bills, Giants visits appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin O’Connell gets real on extreme defensive woes after loss to Lions
The Minnesota Vikings may be one of the notable success stories of the NFL season, but head coach Kevin O’Connell knows his team has plenty off room for improvement. While the offense is in good shape with Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins, the defense has been playing poorly and there are few signs that it […] The post Kevin O’Connell gets real on extreme defensive woes after loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens
Despite a hard-fought effort, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell short against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, ending with a final score of 16-14. Sunday’s game featured multiple injuries on both sides, including a concussion suffered by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett that caused him to exit the game early. Backup Mitchell Trubisky played most of the […] The post Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football: 3 players Crimson Tide must target in transfer portal
Now that the 2022 college football regular season has concluded, offseason activities have officially begun. This includes the coaching carousel, recruiting and, most notably, the transfer portal. Below, we’ll take a look at some targets for Alabama football. The transfer portal has turned college football upside down since its...
Brock Purdy’s dad gets emotional watching son dominate vs. Tom Brady, Bucs
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s dad, Shawn Purdy, grew emotional as his son dominated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. “This is pretty special to watch,” NFL on Fox commentators said when the camera panned onto Brock Purdy’s dad. “Can you even imagine?
Deshaun Watson happy with progression despite loss to Bengals
In his second start of the season, Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10. However, even in a loss, the Browns’ quarterback felt that there was a major improvement from himself and the entire offense. Speaking after the game, Watson stated that he was...
Rumor: Jordan Love will request trade if Packers stick with Aaron Rodgers in 2023
The Green Bay Packers are having one of the worst seasons in recent memory this year. They are all but eliminated from playoff contention. That has left people to ponder whether it’s time to look to the future and Jordan Love. However, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still under contract next season. […] The post Rumor: Jordan Love will request trade if Packers stick with Aaron Rodgers in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash
Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has ended up back on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was listed on the injury report with a foot injury. He was limited in practice. Throughout this season, Fournette has landed on the injury […] The post Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills' Josh Allen guides team to big AFC divisional win vs. Jets
Josh Allen had two touchdowns, including one to Dawson Knox, as the Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets, 20-12, on Sunday afternoon.
Boo birds out in full effect, live and online, after Russell Wilson throws ugly pick 6
Broncos nation did not ride with quarterback Russell Wilson after he threw a pick 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Willie Gay Jr. picks off Russell Wilson and takes it to the 🏠pic.twitter.com/8iaV0scW7r — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022 Where Chiefs quarterback succeeded with a no-look touchdown flip to running back Jerick McKinnon, the […] The post Boo birds out in full effect, live and online, after Russell Wilson throws ugly pick 6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cincy pass rush gets hit with terrible injury news after beating Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals may have won their Week 14 matchup against the Browns, but it looks like they’ll be losing Trey Hendrickson for the foreseeable future. The standout pass rusher received a worrying injury update following the Bengals’ victory. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson suffered a...
Russell Wilson leaves game vs. Chiefs with head injury, return questionable
The Denver Broncos season has bee mostly miserable. Things might have got even uglier Sunday as their quarterback, Russell Wilson, was forced from the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Broncos trailing 34-21 in the third quarter, Wilson rushed for a first down on a 3rd and 11.
Deebo Samuel carted off the field vs. Buccaneers
The San Francisco 49ers have had a tough season full of injuries, particularly on offense. Unfortunately, that trend appears to have continued Sunday as Deebo Samuel is the latest Pro Bowler to get hit with the injury bug. Late in the first half with the 49ers leading 21-0 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Samuel rushed […] The post Deebo Samuel carted off the field vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Rice blasts 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan over Deebo Samuel injury
The San Francisco 49ers were hit with a brutal injury blow during their Week 14 beatdown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as star wide receiver Deebo Samuel exited the game late in the first half. Samuel was carted off the field with an ankle injury, and one 49er great didn’t hesitate to place the blame on Kyle Shanahan in the aftermath. 49ers legend Jerry Rice called out Shanahan on Instagram, suggesting he was responsible for the injury, not only for Samuel but for the injuries sustained by Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, too.
Saquon Barkley’s limited role vs. Eagles gets explanation from Brian Daboll
The Giants faced a must game when they hosted the surging Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, and star running back Saquon Barkley figured to play a key role if New York was going to have a chance at registering an upset. It didn’t work out that way as the Giants dropped a one-sided 48-22 decision. […] The post Saquon Barkley’s limited role vs. Eagles gets explanation from Brian Daboll appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Studs & Duds from Vikings 34-23 Week 14 loss vs. Lions
Things did not go the Vikings way at all on Sunday afternoon. They lost to the Detroit Lions by a score of 34-23 and it wsn’t very fun. The Lions took a slower, more methodical approach to take over the game, but they were able to get it accomplished. The Vikings had chances to both stay in the game and even take control, but they made too many mistakes.
Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate
The Purdue Boilermakers may pursue University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the team’s next head football coach, according to a Friday report from Dawg Nation. Monken’s ability to lead Georgia’s offense to 491.9 yards per game and 61 total touchdowns earned him a spot as one of the five finalists for the Broyles […] The post Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1