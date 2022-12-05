ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

KPLC TV

Westlake house catches fire for fourth time since 2020

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire at one Westlake home for the fourth time since 2020. First responders got the call after 8 Saturday evening in the 1700 block of West Werht Street. What once was a childhood home now remains as ash and debris. For...
WESTLAKE, LA
KFDM-TV

Update: BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run

BEAUMONT — According to Beaumont Police, the BPD Traffic Unit is now investigating what was previously described as a fatal auto pedestrian crash as a hit and run fatality. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 5:52 pm, Officers responded to a call in reference to a pedestrian that had been struck in the 2300 block of Interstate Highway 10 westbound. It is unknown at this time what vehicle/s struck the pedestrian and the investigation is on going, says BPD.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont Police conduct traffic stop, find 6.6 pounds of cocaine

BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department - On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 3:36 p.m., BPD Narcotics Officers conducted a traffic stop on IH 10 S near mile marker 835. During the stop, an investigation was initiated and Officers located approximately 3 Kilograms (6.6 pounds) of suspected...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

PAPD investigating fatality crash

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that resulted in one death and injuries to four other occupants, according to information Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4. He says police responded to the crash involving two vehicles late Monday night on State Highway 82 and...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Former Beaumont United employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student

BEAUMONT — BISD - On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, Beaumont ISD Administration received allegations that a Beaumont United High School employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Upon receipt, the District immediately notified the BISD Police Department and the employee is no longer affiliated with Beaumont ISD. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and confidentiality laws, BISD is prohibited from disclosing more information.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Lamar names Rossomando new Head Football Coach

Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Former NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year, and 2017 Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year (NCAA FCS Coach of the Year) finalist, Peter Rossomando, has been named Lamar University head football coach announced Director of Athletics Jeff O’Malley Saturday morning. A coaching veteran with nearly 30 years of coaching experience at all levels of the game, including a decade as a head coach, Rossomando has a decorated résumé of building programs into championship contenders.
BEAUMONT, TX

