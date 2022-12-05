Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Missing Vidor teen girl safe, man who helped with search arrested for harboring a runaway
VIDOR — Chelsea Stewart, the 14-year-old girl that had been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022, has been found and is reported as safe. The Vidor Police Department issued the following update after locating her:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police...
KPLC TV
Westlake house catches fire for fourth time since 2020
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire at one Westlake home for the fourth time since 2020. First responders got the call after 8 Saturday evening in the 1700 block of West Werht Street. What once was a childhood home now remains as ash and debris. For...
KFDM-TV
Update: BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian hit and run
BEAUMONT — According to Beaumont Police, the BPD Traffic Unit is now investigating what was previously described as a fatal auto pedestrian crash as a hit and run fatality. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 5:52 pm, Officers responded to a call in reference to a pedestrian that had been struck in the 2300 block of Interstate Highway 10 westbound. It is unknown at this time what vehicle/s struck the pedestrian and the investigation is on going, says BPD.
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Police conduct traffic stop, find 6.6 pounds of cocaine
BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department - On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 3:36 p.m., BPD Narcotics Officers conducted a traffic stop on IH 10 S near mile marker 835. During the stop, an investigation was initiated and Officers located approximately 3 Kilograms (6.6 pounds) of suspected...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police seize synthetic marijuana and meth during search of home on Ives
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police say citizen complaints led to a search warrant and the discovery of synthetic marijuana, meth and other items at a home. Police carried out the narcotics search warrant at about 8 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 2200 block of Ives. The warrant followed...
KFDM-TV
PAPD Narcotics and Guns Unit arrests 2 after report of possible gang activity
BEAUMONT — According to the Port Arthur Police Department, On December 7, 2022, PAPD's Narcotics and Guns Unit officers investigated a report of possible gang members hanging out in a city apartment building while carrying weapons. Officers located and attempted to stop the suspects' vehicle after they say they...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police name suspects in drive-by shootings that injured children, adult
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police detectives have arrested one suspect and a second surrendered in connection with two drive-by shootings at the same home, injuring two children and an adult, less than a week apart. Police continue seeking four additional suspects. The first shooting in the 4300 block of Fonville...
KFDM-TV
PAPD investigating fatality crash
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that resulted in one death and injuries to four other occupants, according to information Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4. He says police responded to the crash involving two vehicles late Monday night on State Highway 82 and...
Port Arthur family sues accused drunk driver in death of 24-year-old man
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A family from Port Arthur is filing a civil suit after their loved one was killed by an accused drunk driver in October. Irving Canela, 24, was driving along Highway 73 when Daniel Clayton Rawley of Pearland allegedly collided head-on with him while driving the wrong way, according to Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.
KFDM-TV
City to vote on study to determine feasibility of bringing full service hotel downtown
BEAUMONT — The agenda for Monday's Beaumont City Council meeting includes a vote to authorize a marketing study to determine the feasibility of bringing a full service hotel to downtown Beaumont. The agenda indicates the city has invested significantly in redeveloping downtown, bringing festivals, private events, and arts and...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Police pursuit leads to 3 in custody in stolen vehicle investigation
BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department, A pursuit with a vehicle reported as stolen began around 1:40pm. BPD attempted to pull the car over when the pursuit began. The chase ended at Delaware and Concord in Beaumont’s north end with 3 people taken into custody.
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
Ville Platte man facing charges in connection to missing female juvenile
On January 8, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by deputies with the CPSO who requested help in locating a missing 16 year old female juvenile from their jurisdiction.
Bones found in submerged car identified as Port Neches man missing since 2008
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The remains of a Port Neches man missing for more than 14 years have been identified almost four months after they were found in a car submerged in a Port Arthur canal. The remains have been positively identified as those of Adrian Lozoya,25, according to...
KFDM-TV
Former Beaumont United employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student
BEAUMONT — BISD - On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, Beaumont ISD Administration received allegations that a Beaumont United High School employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Upon receipt, the District immediately notified the BISD Police Department and the employee is no longer affiliated with Beaumont ISD. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and confidentiality laws, BISD is prohibited from disclosing more information.
KFDM-TV
JCSO: Use of credit/debit cards in auto burglaries leads to two arrests, others sought
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the use of stolen credit/debit cards has led to the arrest of two people while investigators search for two others. On Friday, December 2 at about 2:30 p.m., JCSO Detectives and SWAT executed a search warrant at a residence in...
KFDM-TV
Lamar names Rossomando new Head Football Coach
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Former NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year, and 2017 Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year (NCAA FCS Coach of the Year) finalist, Peter Rossomando, has been named Lamar University head football coach announced Director of Athletics Jeff O’Malley Saturday morning. A coaching veteran with nearly 30 years of coaching experience at all levels of the game, including a decade as a head coach, Rossomando has a decorated résumé of building programs into championship contenders.
