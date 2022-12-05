Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
49ers' Kyle Shanahan on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Was Anyone Ever Thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
Baker Mayfield’s message to Panthers after wild Rams debut
To say that Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations in his very first game with the Los Angeles Rams is the understatement of the NFL season. Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better with the former Carolina Panthers QB completing an unbelievable comeback to close out the Las Vegas Raiders in style.
Titans unable to overcome 4 turnovers in loss to Jaguars
Derrick Henry had his best game in weeks by the end of the first quarter, and the Tennessee Titans led 14-7
Alabama football: 3 players Crimson Tide must target in transfer portal
Now that the 2022 college football regular season has concluded, offseason activities have officially begun. This includes the coaching carousel, recruiting and, most notably, the transfer portal. Below, we’ll take a look at some targets for Alabama football. The transfer portal has turned college football upside down since its...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Kevin O’Connell gets real on extreme defensive woes after loss to Lions
The Minnesota Vikings may be one of the notable success stories of the NFL season, but head coach Kevin O’Connell knows his team has plenty off room for improvement. While the offense is in good shape with Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins, the defense has been playing poorly and there are few signs that it […] The post Kevin O’Connell gets real on extreme defensive woes after loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. facing harsh reality after Cowboys, Bills, Giants visits
Odell Beckham Jr. managed to drum up a ton of excitement over his free agency decision. Credit to him and his team for keeping his name in the headlines since Week 1, when he showed up to the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills clash and got face time on national television. But with the season nearing […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. facing harsh reality after Cowboys, Bills, Giants visits appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson happy with progression despite loss to Bengals
In his second start of the season, Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10. However, even in a loss, the Browns’ quarterback felt that there was a major improvement from himself and the entire offense. Speaking after the game, Watson stated that he was...
Jerry Rice blasts Kyle Shanahan after Deebo Samuel injury
The San Francisco 49ers were taking it to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, leading 21-0 late
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens
Despite a hard-fought effort, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell short against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, ending with a final score of 16-14. Sunday’s game featured multiple injuries on both sides, including a concussion suffered by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett that caused him to exit the game early. Backup Mitchell Trubisky played most of the […] The post Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Streaking Lions remember doubters, but still not satisfied
The Lions have won five of their last six games and climbed back into the playoff picture, but while the team is enjoying proving doubters wrong, Jared Goff says they're still not satisfied.
Bills' Josh Allen guides team to big AFC divisional win vs. Jets
Josh Allen had two touchdowns, including one to Dawson Knox, as the Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets, 20-12, on Sunday afternoon.
Cincy pass rush gets hit with terrible injury news after beating Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals may have won their Week 14 matchup against the Browns, but it looks like they’ll be losing Trey Hendrickson for the foreseeable future. The standout pass rusher received a worrying injury update following the Bengals’ victory. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson suffered a...
Deebo Samuel carted off the field vs. Buccaneers
The San Francisco 49ers have had a tough season full of injuries, particularly on offense. Unfortunately, that trend appears to have continued Sunday as Deebo Samuel is the latest Pro Bowler to get hit with the injury bug. Late in the first half with the 49ers leading 21-0 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Samuel rushed […] The post Deebo Samuel carted off the field vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Garrett embracing spoiler role with Browns’ playoff hopes gone
Even as the Cleveland Browns currently sit in third place in the AFC North standings with a 5-8 record, Myles Garrett has no plans to throw in the towel on the season. The Browns entered Week 14 with a golden opportunity to string together a three-game winning streak for the first time this year, but […] The post Myles Garrett embracing spoiler role with Browns’ playoff hopes gone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
