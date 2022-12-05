The Minnesota Vikings may be one of the notable success stories of the NFL season, but head coach Kevin O’Connell knows his team has plenty off room for improvement. While the offense is in good shape with Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins, the defense has been playing poorly and there are few signs that it […] The post Kevin O’Connell gets real on extreme defensive woes after loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 42 MINUTES AGO