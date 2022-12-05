ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Kevin O’Connell gets real on extreme defensive woes after loss to Lions

The Minnesota Vikings may be one of the notable success stories of the NFL season, but head coach Kevin O’Connell knows his team has plenty off room for improvement. While the offense is in good shape with Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins, the defense has been playing poorly and there are few signs that it […] The post Kevin O’Connell gets real on extreme defensive woes after loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. facing harsh reality after Cowboys, Bills, Giants visits

Odell Beckham Jr. managed to drum up a ton of excitement over his free agency decision. Credit to him and his team for keeping his name in the headlines since Week 1, when he showed up to the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills clash and got face time on national television. But with the season nearing […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. facing harsh reality after Cowboys, Bills, Giants visits appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens

Despite a hard-fought effort, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell short against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, ending with a final score of 16-14. Sunday’s game featured multiple injuries on both sides, including a concussion suffered by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett that caused him to exit the game early. Backup Mitchell Trubisky played most of the […] The post Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deebo Samuel carted off the field vs. Buccaneers

The San Francisco 49ers have had a tough season full of injuries, particularly on offense. Unfortunately, that trend appears to have continued Sunday as Deebo Samuel is the latest Pro Bowler to get hit with the injury bug. Late in the first half with the 49ers leading 21-0 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Samuel rushed […] The post Deebo Samuel carted off the field vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Garrett embracing spoiler role with Browns’ playoff hopes gone

Even as the Cleveland Browns currently sit in third place in the AFC North standings with a 5-8 record, Myles Garrett has no plans to throw in the towel on the season. The Browns entered Week 14 with a golden opportunity to string together a three-game winning streak for the first time this year, but […] The post Myles Garrett embracing spoiler role with Browns’ playoff hopes gone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
