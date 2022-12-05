ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bee Cave, TX

Community Impact Austin

Sola Salons to open in Bee Cave in March

Sola Salons Studios is scheduled to open a new Bee Cave location in March. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Sola Salons will open a new location in March at 3944 S. RM 620 Bldg. 9, Bee Cave. The business, which has six other locations in Austin, provides beauty professionals with fully equipped salon studios and tools to launch their own businesses. The salon will be located at the Bee Cave Shopping Center next to the Hill Country Galleria. 512-814-6070.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

First phase of Pearson Ranch development in Northwest Austin starts with 306-unit apartment complex

Vertical construction of a new apartment complex in the Pearson Ranch development site began Dec. 8. (Courtesy Inspire Development) Vertical construction on a 306-unit multifamily apartment complex has started at the site of Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use project bringing office space, retail, restaurants, hotels, housing and more to Northwest Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Disc Nation opens new location in Northwest Austin

Disc Nation on Wells Branch Parkway opened its doors Nov. 26 and is owned by Shannon and Sean Mullan. (Courtesy Disc Nation) Disc Nation, a retailer of disc golf, frisbee and disc sports products, opened a Northwest Austin location at 3404 Wells Branch Parkway, Ste. 725, on Nov. 26. The new 980-square-foot facility carries similar products available at the Slaughter Lane location. The business is open five days a week and is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 512-284-7340. https://discnation.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Food! Food! serves up 3 decades of comfort; Austin Energy rates rise

Food! Food! serves sandwiches, take-and-bake casseroles, deviled eggs and other nostalgic favorites. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) West of Austin’s downtown, sandwich shop and deli Food! Food! has served up comfort food for nearly three decades. Owner Susan Eggert said her establishment has stood the test of time by sticking to its niche: serving food that makes people feel at home. Listen to the Dec. 9 episode of "The Austin Breakdown" podcast to hear how the long-time Tarrytown neighborhood joint has navigated the local food scene for 30 years, building memories with tried-and-true customers along the way.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Tropical Smoothie Cafe to open in Northwest Austin

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is expected to open at Four Points at the intersection of RM 2222 and RM 620 in February. (Courtesy Tropical Smoothie Cafe) Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a Georgia-based franchise with locations in South Austin, is expected to open Feb. 1 at 7301 N. RM 620, Ste. 130, Austin. The cafe is known for its flats, wraps, sandwiches and smoothies. The roughly 1,500-square-foot location will also have a breakfast menu, Wi-Fi, delivery, pickup and a drive-thru. 770-821-1900. www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Root Cellar Cafe to open New Braunfels location in 2023

The long-established San Marcos restaurant anticipates opening the New Braunfels location in early 2023. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Root Cellar Cafe, an established restaurant in San Marcos, will open a second location in New Braunfels, in the former New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant and retail location, at 1090 N. Business I-35, New Braunfels. Owner/partner Kyle Mylius said he hopes to open early in 2023 and will expand outdoor seating in the Live Oak tree-laden area surrounding the building. The Root Cellar Cafe is part of the Taproot Restaurant Collective that owns Tin Top Burgers and Beer, Rhea’s Ice Cream, The Gruene Grove and more. 512-392-5158.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Oris Dental Studio now open in Bee Cave

Oris Dental Studio opened at the beginning of November in Bee Cave. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Oris Dental Studio opened Nov. 7 at 18101 Hwy. 71, Ste. 100, Austin. The studio is owned by Dr. Evan Pedersen and offers general, cosmetic, family and emergency dentistry, along with orthodontics, restoration, same-day and sedation dentistry, and services for special needs patients. 512-489-9413.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Magnolia Patio Bar now open at The Faust Hotel in New Braunfels

The Magnolia Patio Bar is adjacent to the front entrance of The Faust Hotel. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Faust Hotel, Restaurant and Bar opened The Magnolia Patio Bar at 240 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, on Nov. 4. The outdoor bar extends out in front of the nearly 100-year-old hotel and offers beer, wine, signature cocktails and a selection of savory small plates. 830-625-7791.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Via 313 now serving Detroit-style pizza in Round Rock

The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. It occupies a shared building with Tumble 22 Nashville Hot Chicken in the Rock Creek Plaza shopping center. The restaurant specializes in Detroit-style pies and serves pizza, salads, appetizers and desserts, and houses a full bar. 512-553-4313. www.via313.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Daydreamer Coffee now open in Downtown Austin

Daydreamer is located in Waterloo Tower on the corner of West 24th Street and Seton Avenue. (Courtesy Daydreamer Coffee) A new coffee shop called Daydreamer Coffee opened in the Waterloo Tower on Oct. 31. Daydreamer Coffee serves a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks, Quack’s pastries, and Tacodeli breakfast tacos. The shop has four other locations throughout the nation; however, this is the first one open to the public. Daydreamer Coffee is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Daydreamer is located at 2400 Seton Ave., Austin. www.daydreamer.coffee/
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Buda City Council ponders expanding Senior Transportation Service into ETJ

The city of Buda's Senior Transportation Service, known as STAR, could soon offer rides to those living in the extraterritorial jurisdiction. (Courtesy city of Buda) Buda City Council had a follow-up discussion Dec. 6 regarding the city’s Senior Transportation Service, referred to as STAR. The program was established in 2005 in order to promote independence and enhance the quality of life of those 60 years and older or individuals with disabilities living in Buda.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Ghost kitchen Benvolio's offers delivery, pickup from inside Juliet Italian Kitchen at Arboretum

Chef Roberto Mata of Benvolio's also serves some specials through the Juliet Italian Kitchen menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Benvolio’s Arboretum, a ghost kitchen that operates out of Juliet Italian Kitchen's Arboretum location, 10000 Research Blvd., Bldg. C, Austin, started serving its delivery and pickup customers this September. The kitchen serves Italian comfort food, including pizza and sandwiches, and has a second location at 8023 Burnet Road, Austin. Chef Roberto Mata of Benvolio's also serves some specials through Juliet's menu. www.benvolios-tx.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

ThunderCloud Subs closes in Lakeway

Seen is a ThunderCloud Subs off Hwy. 290 E. in Austin. ThunderCloud Subs in Lakeway closed Nov. 5. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) ThunderCloud Subs, a sandwich, soup, salad and smoothie shop with locations throughout Austin, closed its Lakeway location at 2300 Lohmans Spur, Ste. 108, on Nov. 5. David Cohen, director...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

9 businesses now open in Round Rock

Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels

Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

