Willie's Joint adds Grace Monroe Boutique to roster of on-site businesses in Buda
Grace Monroe Boutique opened Nov. 25 at 824 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Grace Monroe Boutique opened Nov. 25 at Willie's Joint, located at 824 Main St., Buda. Willie's Joint has an array of other businesses on site, including Embrace the Grind, Beaux Seafood and Bandit Tacos. Grace Monroe...
Southside Market & Barbeque Hutto location brings 140 years of tradition to Hutto
From left: General Manager CJ Crawford, owner Bryan Bracewell and director of marketing Kelly McLouth Staha lead Southside Market's Hutto location. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Southside Market & Barbeque got its start in 1882 just outside Elgin when founder William Moon sold fresh meat door-to-door from a horse-drawn wagon. Four years...
Sola Salons to open in Bee Cave in March
Sola Salons Studios is scheduled to open a new Bee Cave location in March. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Sola Salons will open a new location in March at 3944 S. RM 620 Bldg. 9, Bee Cave. The business, which has six other locations in Austin, provides beauty professionals with fully equipped salon studios and tools to launch their own businesses. The salon will be located at the Bee Cave Shopping Center next to the Hill Country Galleria. 512-814-6070.
First phase of Pearson Ranch development in Northwest Austin starts with 306-unit apartment complex
Vertical construction of a new apartment complex in the Pearson Ranch development site began Dec. 8. (Courtesy Inspire Development) Vertical construction on a 306-unit multifamily apartment complex has started at the site of Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use project bringing office space, retail, restaurants, hotels, housing and more to Northwest Austin.
Disc Nation opens new location in Northwest Austin
Disc Nation on Wells Branch Parkway opened its doors Nov. 26 and is owned by Shannon and Sean Mullan. (Courtesy Disc Nation) Disc Nation, a retailer of disc golf, frisbee and disc sports products, opened a Northwest Austin location at 3404 Wells Branch Parkway, Ste. 725, on Nov. 26. The new 980-square-foot facility carries similar products available at the Slaughter Lane location. The business is open five days a week and is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 512-284-7340. https://discnation.com.
Food! Food! serves up 3 decades of comfort; Austin Energy rates rise
Food! Food! serves sandwiches, take-and-bake casseroles, deviled eggs and other nostalgic favorites. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) West of Austin’s downtown, sandwich shop and deli Food! Food! has served up comfort food for nearly three decades. Owner Susan Eggert said her establishment has stood the test of time by sticking to its niche: serving food that makes people feel at home. Listen to the Dec. 9 episode of "The Austin Breakdown" podcast to hear how the long-time Tarrytown neighborhood joint has navigated the local food scene for 30 years, building memories with tried-and-true customers along the way.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe to open in Northwest Austin
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is expected to open at Four Points at the intersection of RM 2222 and RM 620 in February. (Courtesy Tropical Smoothie Cafe) Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a Georgia-based franchise with locations in South Austin, is expected to open Feb. 1 at 7301 N. RM 620, Ste. 130, Austin. The cafe is known for its flats, wraps, sandwiches and smoothies. The roughly 1,500-square-foot location will also have a breakfast menu, Wi-Fi, delivery, pickup and a drive-thru. 770-821-1900. www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.
Root Cellar Cafe to open New Braunfels location in 2023
The long-established San Marcos restaurant anticipates opening the New Braunfels location in early 2023. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Root Cellar Cafe, an established restaurant in San Marcos, will open a second location in New Braunfels, in the former New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant and retail location, at 1090 N. Business I-35, New Braunfels. Owner/partner Kyle Mylius said he hopes to open early in 2023 and will expand outdoor seating in the Live Oak tree-laden area surrounding the building. The Root Cellar Cafe is part of the Taproot Restaurant Collective that owns Tin Top Burgers and Beer, Rhea’s Ice Cream, The Gruene Grove and more. 512-392-5158.
Oris Dental Studio now open in Bee Cave
Oris Dental Studio opened at the beginning of November in Bee Cave. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Oris Dental Studio opened Nov. 7 at 18101 Hwy. 71, Ste. 100, Austin. The studio is owned by Dr. Evan Pedersen and offers general, cosmetic, family and emergency dentistry, along with orthodontics, restoration, same-day and sedation dentistry, and services for special needs patients. 512-489-9413.
The Magnolia Patio Bar now open at The Faust Hotel in New Braunfels
The Magnolia Patio Bar is adjacent to the front entrance of The Faust Hotel. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Faust Hotel, Restaurant and Bar opened The Magnolia Patio Bar at 240 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, on Nov. 4. The outdoor bar extends out in front of the nearly 100-year-old hotel and offers beer, wine, signature cocktails and a selection of savory small plates. 830-625-7791.
Vegan bakery Skull and Cakebones to close Dripping Springs location
Skull & Cakebones will announce new plans in the upcoming new year as it shuts in Dripping Springs. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Vegan bakery Skull & Cakebones will close its Dripping Springs location at 3991 E. Hwy. 290, Unit A, on Dec. 18. Skull & Cakebones began as a wholesale bakery...
Via 313 now serving Detroit-style pizza in Round Rock
The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. It occupies a shared building with Tumble 22 Nashville Hot Chicken in the Rock Creek Plaza shopping center. The restaurant specializes in Detroit-style pies and serves pizza, salads, appetizers and desserts, and houses a full bar. 512-553-4313. www.via313.com.
Daydreamer Coffee now open in Downtown Austin
Daydreamer is located in Waterloo Tower on the corner of West 24th Street and Seton Avenue. (Courtesy Daydreamer Coffee) A new coffee shop called Daydreamer Coffee opened in the Waterloo Tower on Oct. 31. Daydreamer Coffee serves a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks, Quack’s pastries, and Tacodeli breakfast tacos. The shop has four other locations throughout the nation; however, this is the first one open to the public. Daydreamer Coffee is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Daydreamer is located at 2400 Seton Ave., Austin. www.daydreamer.coffee/
Buda City Council ponders expanding Senior Transportation Service into ETJ
The city of Buda's Senior Transportation Service, known as STAR, could soon offer rides to those living in the extraterritorial jurisdiction. (Courtesy city of Buda) Buda City Council had a follow-up discussion Dec. 6 regarding the city’s Senior Transportation Service, referred to as STAR. The program was established in 2005 in order to promote independence and enhance the quality of life of those 60 years and older or individuals with disabilities living in Buda.
Ghost kitchen Benvolio's offers delivery, pickup from inside Juliet Italian Kitchen at Arboretum
Chef Roberto Mata of Benvolio's also serves some specials through the Juliet Italian Kitchen menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Benvolio’s Arboretum, a ghost kitchen that operates out of Juliet Italian Kitchen's Arboretum location, 10000 Research Blvd., Bldg. C, Austin, started serving its delivery and pickup customers this September. The kitchen serves Italian comfort food, including pizza and sandwiches, and has a second location at 8023 Burnet Road, Austin. Chef Roberto Mata of Benvolio's also serves some specials through Juliet's menu. www.benvolios-tx.com.
ThunderCloud Subs closes in Lakeway
Seen is a ThunderCloud Subs off Hwy. 290 E. in Austin. ThunderCloud Subs in Lakeway closed Nov. 5. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) ThunderCloud Subs, a sandwich, soup, salad and smoothie shop with locations throughout Austin, closed its Lakeway location at 2300 Lohmans Spur, Ste. 108, on Nov. 5. David Cohen, director...
Growing semiconductor industry solidifies Central Texas' status as 'Silicon Hills'
The Central Texas region is seeing a growth in chipmakers who produce semiconductor chips that have a range of consumer, government and telecommunications uses and can be found in everything from toasters and cell phones to vehicles. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After a year that has seen a national increase in...
9 businesses now open in Round Rock
Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels
Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
Pflugerville, Hutto road projects to add connectivity amid rapid growth
One major improvement project in Hutto involves substantial upgrades to North FM 1660 and Hwy. 79. (Courtesy city of Hutto) As populations and physical boundaries in Pflugerville and Hutto quickly expand and grow, city leaders are working on several immediate transportation projects and planning to address long-term growth. Between road...
