ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Police searching for wanted suspect in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A heavy police presence was searching in Citrus Heights on Friday for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant.The Sacramento Police Department said, just after 3 p.m., officers saw the suspect flee from a vehicle and run away when he spotted the patrol car. The chase led them to the residential area of Auburn Boulevard and Westchester Way in Citrus HeightsSacramento police said they handed over the investigation to Citrus Heights police, which had a heavy presence, including a SWAT team, outside a home they believe the suspect may have entered.At least two illegally possessed guns have been recovered related to the investigation, Sacramento police said, but it is unclear where they were seized from.This is a developing story.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KCRA.com

3 injured in explosion at Stockton apartment complex, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured when an explosion occurred inside an apartment complex Friday night in Stockton, authorities said. The explosion happened in the 6400 block of Inglewood Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. Witnesses told KCRA 3 it happened around 6 p.m. Three people were taken...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Wanted suspect surrenders after standoff in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A wanted suspect peacefully surrendered after an hours-long standoff in Citrus Heights on Friday, authorities said.The Sacramento Police Department said, just after 3 p.m., officers saw the suspect flee from a vehicle and run away when he spotted the patrol car. The chase led them to the residential area of Auburn Boulevard and Westchester Way in Citrus HeightsSacramento police said they handed over the investigation to Citrus Heights police, which had a heavy presence, including a SWAT team, outside a home they believe the suspect had entered.At least two illegally possessed guns have been recovered related to the investigation, Sacramento police said, but it is unclear where they were seized from.Sacramento police said the suspect was taken into custody for the warrant and charges related to illegal gun possession.No one was injured and there was no use of force during the standoff and arrest.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Second arrest made in connection to deadly East Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said officers made a second arrest in connection to a killing that happened near an East Sacramento tennis club in October.  The shooting happened on Oct. 20 near 39th and N streets, and according to police, it started as a robbery. Police said the two suspects followed the victim […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old boy found dead near I-80 rest stop: Sheriff

GOLD RUN, Calif. - A missing 16-year-old was found dead near an I-80 rest stop Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop after he was reported missing Wednesday night. He had gone there for a school project earlier in the day, officials said.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men on I-5 identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials identified the Sacramento police detective who hit and killed two men on I-5 as Sacramento police detective Jonathan Thomas Nangle, Thursday. The accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on southbound I-5 at the Sutterville Road on-ramp, according to officials. CHP says a white Dodge pickup truck...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in connection with 2021 killing of 78-year-old woman

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 killing of a 78-year-old woman, the Vallejo Police Department (VPD) said Thursday. Elijah Pulealii, 19, was taken into custody on Wednesday after a months-long search. VPD officers responded to the 200 block of University Avenue at about 9:43 a.m. on August […]
VALLEJO, CA
ABC10

CHP: Man dead after running stop sign in Linda

LINDA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was killed after allegedly running a stop sign in Linda, early Thursday morning. The driver was in a 2000 Toyota Camry and ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed on Kay Street and Alicia Avenue, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter.
LINDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 suspects now arrested in deadly East Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO – Police have now arrested two suspects in the deadly shooting of a man in East Sacramento's Fabulous 40s neighborhood.The victim had just stepped out of his car at the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club and was shot as he stood by his car before he got inside on back on Oct. 20. Sacramento police say they believe he was also robbed.Days later, detectives announced they had identified the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Desean Brasser Jr. He was located along Shoal Court in Sacramento and has since been arrested. On Thursday, Sacramento police announced that they had arrested a second suspect - 23-year-old Tajaenae Cooper - in connection to the case. Detectives believe both Cooper and Brasser followed the victim from a bank to the place where the shooting happened.Cooper was arrested on a robbery warrant and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.Brasser has already been arraigned in court on homicide and robbery charges.The incident marked the 49th homicide Sacramento saw in 2022. There were 57 in all of 2021.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Driver dies after trying to evade San Joaquin deputies, sheriff's office says

A driver evading police died Friday night after a chase that lasted roughly half a mile, officials said. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said its deputies started chasing a vehicle that was driving recklessly near Charter Way and South Harrison Street in Stockton — the entire chase was within city limits. The driver later crashed at Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office releases video of incident where man became unresponsive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage of an incident where a man appeared to become unresponsive during a struggle to arrest him. Deputies said they responded to Whisperwillow Drive around 5:30 Tuesday morning when a resident called to report someone was underneath their work vehicle. The sheriff’s office […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead

The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that de la Torre went to the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Hit-and-Run Between Two Vehicles Causes Injuries

Marconi Avenue Injury Crash Involved Hit-and-Run Driver. A hit-and-run on Marconi Avenue in Sacramento left at least one person injured on December 6. The collision occurred between Howe Avenue and the Cap City Freeway around 4:38 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the collision involved a BMW and a Ford SUV. The reporting person’s vehicle, although drivable, was said to smell like smoke and was transported to a safe location.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Gunshot victim found 15 miles away from scene of shooting, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —The Sacramento Police Department said they found a gunshot victim around 15 miles from where the shooting occurred Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:25 a.m. near Truxel Road in Natomas where they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe the shooting […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy