Police searching for wanted suspect in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS — A heavy police presence was searching in Citrus Heights on Friday for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant.The Sacramento Police Department said, just after 3 p.m., officers saw the suspect flee from a vehicle and run away when he spotted the patrol car. The chase led them to the residential area of Auburn Boulevard and Westchester Way in Citrus HeightsSacramento police said they handed over the investigation to Citrus Heights police, which had a heavy presence, including a SWAT team, outside a home they believe the suspect may have entered.At least two illegally possessed guns have been recovered related to the investigation, Sacramento police said, but it is unclear where they were seized from.This is a developing story.
KCRA.com
3 injured in explosion at Stockton apartment complex, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured when an explosion occurred inside an apartment complex Friday night in Stockton, authorities said. The explosion happened in the 6400 block of Inglewood Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. Witnesses told KCRA 3 it happened around 6 p.m. Three people were taken...
Wanted suspect surrenders after standoff in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS — A wanted suspect peacefully surrendered after an hours-long standoff in Citrus Heights on Friday, authorities said.The Sacramento Police Department said, just after 3 p.m., officers saw the suspect flee from a vehicle and run away when he spotted the patrol car. The chase led them to the residential area of Auburn Boulevard and Westchester Way in Citrus HeightsSacramento police said they handed over the investigation to Citrus Heights police, which had a heavy presence, including a SWAT team, outside a home they believe the suspect had entered.At least two illegally possessed guns have been recovered related to the investigation, Sacramento police said, but it is unclear where they were seized from.Sacramento police said the suspect was taken into custody for the warrant and charges related to illegal gun possession.No one was injured and there was no use of force during the standoff and arrest.
Second arrest made in connection to deadly East Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said officers made a second arrest in connection to a killing that happened near an East Sacramento tennis club in October. The shooting happened on Oct. 20 near 39th and N streets, and according to police, it started as a robbery. Police said the two suspects followed the victim […]
KCRA.com
Man carjacked after zip-tied and burned by people on side of the road, Sutter sheriff says
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A man who was tricked by people pretending to be stuck on the side of the road was zip-tied and set on fire before the group stole his vehicle. The Sutter County Sheriff's Office is now looking for the carjackers. Video above: Top headlines for...
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old boy found dead near I-80 rest stop: Sheriff
GOLD RUN, Calif. - A missing 16-year-old was found dead near an I-80 rest stop Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop after he was reported missing Wednesday night. He had gone there for a school project earlier in the day, officials said.
Sutter County Sheriff's Office: Man assaulted, burned in Yuba City carjacking
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 33-year-old Hispanic male was assaulted in a Wednesday night carjacking in Yuba City. The incident happened in the area of Hutchinson and S. George Washington Boulevard. The victim called 9-1-1 around 10:55 p.m. stating his vehicle had been stolen, according to Sutter County Sheriff’s...
Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men on I-5 identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials identified the Sacramento police detective who hit and killed two men on I-5 as Sacramento police detective Jonathan Thomas Nangle, Thursday. The accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on southbound I-5 at the Sutterville Road on-ramp, according to officials. CHP says a white Dodge pickup truck...
Tip leads to arrest of man accused of assaulting woman outside of Stockton Target
STOCKTON, Calif. — An anonymous tip to Stockton Crime Stoppers led to the arrest Friday of a man accused of punching a woman and stealing her cell phone, according to the Stockton Police Department. The assault happened in the parking lot of a Target store on the 4700 block...
Man arrested in connection with 2021 killing of 78-year-old woman
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 killing of a 78-year-old woman, the Vallejo Police Department (VPD) said Thursday. Elijah Pulealii, 19, was taken into custody on Wednesday after a months-long search. VPD officers responded to the 200 block of University Avenue at about 9:43 a.m. on August […]
CHP: Man dead after running stop sign in Linda
LINDA, Calif. — A 26-year-old man was killed after allegedly running a stop sign in Linda, early Thursday morning. The driver was in a 2000 Toyota Camry and ran through a stop sign at a high rate of speed on Kay Street and Alicia Avenue, according to CHP Yuba-Sutter.
2 suspects now arrested in deadly East Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO – Police have now arrested two suspects in the deadly shooting of a man in East Sacramento's Fabulous 40s neighborhood.The victim had just stepped out of his car at the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club and was shot as he stood by his car before he got inside on back on Oct. 20. Sacramento police say they believe he was also robbed.Days later, detectives announced they had identified the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Desean Brasser Jr. He was located along Shoal Court in Sacramento and has since been arrested. On Thursday, Sacramento police announced that they had arrested a second suspect - 23-year-old Tajaenae Cooper - in connection to the case. Detectives believe both Cooper and Brasser followed the victim from a bank to the place where the shooting happened.Cooper was arrested on a robbery warrant and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.Brasser has already been arraigned in court on homicide and robbery charges.The incident marked the 49th homicide Sacramento saw in 2022. There were 57 in all of 2021.
KCRA.com
2 hospitalized after car struck parked Sacramento police crime scene investigation vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people are in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a parked Sacramento Police Department crime scene investigator car, authorities said. Find Wednesday's top stories in the video player above. The crash happened near the 2600 block of Del Paso Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on...
KCRA.com
Driver dies after trying to evade San Joaquin deputies, sheriff's office says
A driver evading police died Friday night after a chase that lasted roughly half a mile, officials said. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said its deputies started chasing a vehicle that was driving recklessly near Charter Way and South Harrison Street in Stockton — the entire chase was within city limits. The driver later crashed at Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office releases video of incident where man became unresponsive
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage of an incident where a man appeared to become unresponsive during a struggle to arrest him. Deputies said they responded to Whisperwillow Drive around 5:30 Tuesday morning when a resident called to report someone was underneath their work vehicle. The sheriff’s office […]
'He could not breathe': Man left unconscious, in 'grim condition' after arrest
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of an arrest that left a grandfather in the hospital and fighting for his life, Thursday. Dymin Davis says her father Sherrano Stingley, 48, recently has had a series of mental health episodes. "Sometimes I would...
Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead
The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that de la Torre went to the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Between Two Vehicles Causes Injuries
Marconi Avenue Injury Crash Involved Hit-and-Run Driver. A hit-and-run on Marconi Avenue in Sacramento left at least one person injured on December 6. The collision occurred between Howe Avenue and the Cap City Freeway around 4:38 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the collision involved a BMW and a Ford SUV. The reporting person’s vehicle, although drivable, was said to smell like smoke and was transported to a safe location.
Gunshot victim found 15 miles away from scene of shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —The Sacramento Police Department said they found a gunshot victim around 15 miles from where the shooting occurred Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:25 a.m. near Truxel Road in Natomas where they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe the shooting […]
