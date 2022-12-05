Karen Bass took the oath of office as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, making history as the city’s first female mayor and the first Black woman to hold L.A.’s top job. Bass’ inaugural speech focused on her vow to tackle the homelessness and crime that has spread across the city since the pandemic. She committed to make her first act as mayor on Monday to visit the city’s emergency operations center and formally declare a state of emergency regarding homelessness. Bass, a veteran legislator who served in the state assembly and spent the past 12 years representing...

