ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Guns N' Roses sues Texas gun and flower shop for using its name: 'Likely to cause confusion'

By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Guns N' Roses has filed a lawsuit against a Texas gun store – that also sells roses – for tarnishing the band's brand by using its name without their "approval, license, or consent."

The lawsuit, obtained by USA TODAY and filed Thursday on behalf of the rock band against Jersey Village Florist, which owns Texas Guns and Roses, argues that the store's name is "likely to cause confusion with the GUNS N’ ROSES mark, falsely suggested a connection with GNR, and was likely to dilute the GUNS N’ ROSES mark."

"This is particularly damaging to GNR given the nature of Defendant’s business," the lawsuit continues. "GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with Defendant, a firearms and weapons retailer. Furthermore, Defendant espouses political views related to the regulation and control of firearms and weapons on the Website that may be polarizing to many U.S. consumers."

More: Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses will stop throwing mic into crowd after fan was allegedly injured

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Op5nu_0jXudoMc00
Guns N' Roses has filed a lawsuit against a Texas gun store – that also sells roses – for tarnishing the band's brand by using its name without their "approval, license, or consent." Jack Plunkett, Invision/AP

In addition to the store abandoning use of their name, Guns N' Roses is asking for a multiplication of damages, lawsuit costs and attorney's fees. As of Monday, the company has not filed a response to the complaint but has 18 more days to do so.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Guns N' Roses, Jersey Village Florist and Texas Guns and Roses for further comment.

Though the spelling is partially different, Guns N' Roses argues that the "N'" is understood to mean "and," which makes the two names identical.

The Texas Guns and Roses store filed for trademark in 2014 and registered in 2016, according to its U.S. Patent and Trade Office registration. The band, named after co-founders Tracii Guns and Axl Rose combined their respective bands, "LA Guns" and "Hollywood Rose," first learned of the store using its likeness in October 2019, per to the lawsuit, and sent a cease and desist letter in February 2020. The company neither responded to that letter nor to a follow-up sent a few months later.

Guns N' Roses also filed a petition last November to cancel Guns and Roses' trademark registration with the U.S. Patent and Trade Office's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. USA TODAY has reached out to the trade office for comment.

The store, which brands itself as "America's largest online firearms and accessories mall," sells a variety of handguns, rifles, semi-automatic weapons and magazines, as well as four different rose bouquets.

The "Defendant purports to sell roses and other flowers," the lawsuit reads, arguing that the store only sells roses to justify using the name and has not officially registered itself as a flower store, nor does it feature flowers prominently on its website.

More: Matt Sorum spills about drumming for Guns N' Roses, drugs and 'that Hollywood jive' in new book

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Guns N' Roses sues Texas gun and flower shop for using its name: 'Likely to cause confusion'

Comments / 34

Dino
6d ago

so the store that sells guns and roses is the faker, but the dying band is factual in what the name means. thats like me suing every business with the word "The" because my band is named "The"

Reply(2)
7
Derrick G
6d ago

aka they are broke and suffer from reduced relevance. and a place that actually fits the name is beating them out.

Reply(2)
8
1791Patriot
6d ago

omg liberals are going to be the death of this nation who cares what they name the business get over yourself

Reply(1)
9
Related
New York Post

‘White rich boy justice’: Family rages as Florida cannibal killer Austin Harrouff may be free again

A cannibalistic double-murderer from Florida could end up walking the streets again — without ever going to trial. Former Florida State University fraternity member Austin Harrouff, 25, was deemed not guilty by reason of insanity Monday after randomly hacking John Stevens and his wife Michelle Mischon to death with a machete in 2016. Deputies said they found Harrouff kneeling over Stevens and gnawing on his face, noting that he spit out pieces of flesh before being taken into custody. After six years of delays, friends and relatives of the slain couple expected the case to go to trial Monday — but were...
FLORIDA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?

The Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, and LSU FACES Laboratory are seeking help from the public to name an unidentified man found deceased in Clarence, Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. On October 16, 2015, the body was discovered in a shallow creek located off US 84, encased in cement inside a metal drum. The landowner found the drum and called authorities when he realized bones were mixed in the dried concrete of the drum. Authorities located a pair of medium-size Hanes boxer shorts with a cotton-blend, greenish-blue item. They believe the item could be a shirt or jacket with a hood or drawstring collar, reports the Doe Network. Investigators transported the drum to the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory where they used a small jackhammer to separate the skeletal remains from the concrete.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
TheDailyBeast

Ohio 'Cupcake Mogul' Wants One Last Taste of Freedom Before Prison

An Ohio bakery owner—who for nearly 20 years lived a double life after stealing a dead baby’s identity—is on the hook for more than $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains and will soon head off to prison, though she’s asking for one last taste of freedom before then.Flight-attendant-turned-cupcake-entrepreneur Ava Virginia Misseldine, 50, pleaded guilty last month to 15 counts of wire fraud and one count of passport fraud. Misseldine, who ran a string of popular organic bake shops around the Columbus area, had been masquerading since 2003 as Brie Bourgeois—an infant who died in 1979 at just 18 weeks old.Misseldine was...
COLUMBUS, OH
94.3 Lite FM

30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields

Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
TMZ.com

Trans Woman Stomped Colorado Gunman with Heels During LGBTQ Club Shooting

7:47 AM PT -- 11/22 -- A drag queen who says she was performing at Club Q the night of the shooting has tweeted out and corrected Richard's story, saying it was a trans woman, and not a drag queen, who stomped Aldrich out. She continues, "I also want to make it clear, I don’t think Richard knew that she’s not a drag performer. But now that we know, let’s correct it."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

704K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy