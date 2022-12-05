If reports are to be believed, Matt Hancock might be going from one reality TV show to another very soon. Hancock is hotly tipped to star in Strictly Come Dancing after he announced that he will not be running for MP after the next election. The former health secretary fuelled speculation that he might sign on for the next series of Saturday night stalwart Strictly after admitting he is discovering a 'whole new world of possibilities' following his I'm A Celebrity appearance.

4 HOURS AGO