Murderer At Large After Allegedly Stabbing Victim During Altercation: Maryland State Police

Riley Lee Collick Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

Authorities say that a murder suspect is at large following the death of a Maryland man early on Sunday morning in Wicomico County.

Maryland State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down Fruitland resident Riley Lee Collick, 44, who is wanted in connection to the murder of a man on Sunday, Dec. 4.

A warrant was issued for Collick for first-degree murder in connection to the death of Alejandro Roland Exantus, 32, of Laurel, Delaware, who was found stabbed to death in the 100 block of West Market Street shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning.

According to state police, the initial investigation found that Collick and Exantus were allegedly involved in a physical altercation following an argument, during which Collick is believed to have stabbed Exantus before fleeing the scene.

Exantus was rushed by responding paramedics to the Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries sustained in the stabbing.

The murder is now being investigated by members of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force, and Salisbury Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, Collick, or his whereabouts, has been asked to contact Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack by calling (410) 749-3101.

