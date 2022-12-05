ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

Northern Parkway celebrated during full opening

A choreographed click of scissors and falling white ribbon celebrated the full opening of Northern Parkway in El Mirage October 25, marking a milestone in a project that helps complete a promise made to voters under Proposition 400. The improvement project was included in the 2003 Regional Transportation Plan and...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Barrett-Jackson gears up for Scottsdale auction

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) Barrett-Jackson, one of the big draws of collector car auctions in Arizona, is gearing up for another big event in January. The Scottsdale-based company is planning its 2023 Scottsdale Auction Jan. 21-29 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road. “This past year marked...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy