The fourth quarter Monday night cost the Saints much more than just a win against the Bucs. New Orleans gave up a 16-3 lead in the final three minutes, losing 17-16 on a Tom Brady touchdown pass with three seconds remaining. But now there are more repercussions for the Saints, with $550,000 in fines levied by the NFL, which alleges that defensive end Cameron Jordan faked an injury on the field.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO