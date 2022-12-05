ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL fines Saints, Dennis Allen, coordinator, Cameron Jordan

The fourth quarter Monday night cost the Saints much more than just a win against the Bucs. New Orleans gave up a 16-3 lead in the final three minutes, losing 17-16 on a Tom Brady touchdown pass with three seconds remaining. But now there are more repercussions for the Saints, with $550,000 in fines levied by the NFL, which alleges that defensive end Cameron Jordan faked an injury on the field.
NFL odds Week 14: Best bets for Vikings-Lions, Ravens-Steelers

As much as I’ve loved betting Army-Navy "Unders" over the last decade, I’m going to pass this time around with that game totaled at 32.5. It’s no fun when the sportsbooks catch up. Our best bets (32-28-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with three plays...
Fans give Deion Sanders standing ovation, chants at Colorado basketball game

Deion Sanders has been Colorado's head coach for less than a week, but the Coach Prime effect has already taken hold in Boulder. Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to follow his father to Colorado from Jackson State via the transfer portal, arrived at a Colorado men's basketball game versus rival Colorado State on Thursday to a raucous standing ovation.
NFL Week 14 highlights: Cowboys escape Texans, Eagles roll, more

Week 14 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of highly anticipated matchups. In the early slate of games, the surging Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North showdown, the Philadelphia Eagles routed the New York Giants in a matchup of playoff hopefuls, and the Buffalo Bills roughed up the New York Jets.
Panthers, Cardinals headline Cowherd's Week 14 Blazin' 5

Week 14 of the NFL season got underway with a thriller on Thursday night, but there are many more games still to come, and Colin Cowherd has some picks to share. Cowherd shared his predictions for the weekend in his "Blazin' 5" segment on Friday's "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...

