It is painful to watch most countries’ military fight for their country while I am watching mine harming the country and the people. In the past 26 years, Sudan has been ruled by a bad man named Omar Al Bashir. He ruled from 1993 until 2019, when he was forced out by a military coup. The people of Sudan were happy because he was wanted for murder, war, and torture. It saddens me because they didn’t know what was coming was just as awful.

1 DAY AGO