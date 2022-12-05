Read full article on original website
Clarence Thomas Might Have Just Broken the Law in the Supreme Court
Justice Thomas has not recused himself from a case involving courts' power to strike down electoral maps.
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Joe Manchin's Prayers Were Answered
The West Virginia senator had wished for an end to the 50-50 tied Senate—even if Raphael Warnock's win means Manchin won't be kingmaker in the chamber anymore.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Celebrity Chef Throws Out Christian Group. That’s Just What Justice Alito Was Afraid of.
Just two days after the Supreme Court considered the case of a Christian web designer for the right to refuse certain services to same-sex couples, the conservative internet is in a flurry of outrage over a restaurant refusing service to a Christian group that supports anti-LGBTQ causes. Metzger Bar and...
Washington Examiner
AOC responds to House Ethics investigation against her being revealed
The congressional office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the revelation that the bipartisan House Ethics Committee is investigating her. "The congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” Lauren Hitt, an AOC spokeswoman, told Forbes after news of the investigation emerged.
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
Feds can use documents seized from Trump’s home in criminal investigation: judge
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Thursday freed the Justice Department to resume using the thousands of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in its criminal investigation following months of legal wrangling with the former president. Trump appeared to drop the fight over the...
There is no laughter in Sudan | Opinion
It is painful to watch most countries’ military fight for their country while I am watching mine harming the country and the people. In the past 26 years, Sudan has been ruled by a bad man named Omar Al Bashir. He ruled from 1993 until 2019, when he was forced out by a military coup. The people of Sudan were happy because he was wanted for murder, war, and torture. It saddens me because they didn’t know what was coming was just as awful.
The Georgia Republican Unscathed by Walker’s Defeat
ATLANTA — As Republicans smarting from Herschel Walker’s defeat in Georgia continue the process of assigning blame, one man seems to be conspicuously above reproach: Gov. Brian P. Kemp.
