Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
16 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: An Art Stroll, Hot Cocoa Crawl, Yoga With Butterflies And More
CHICAGO — There will be holiday festivals and markets around the city this weekend, plus yoga with butterflies, an ornament-making workshop, art symposium and more. Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive. Grab a yoga mat and a water bottle and head to a stretch session in the...
Kanye West’s Honorary Doctorate Degree Rescinded By School Of Art Institute Of Chicago
DOWNTOWN — The School of the Art Institute of Chicago has rescinded an honorary doctorate degree it awarded to Kanye West in 2015. A petition calling for the school to rescind the award collected more than 4,000 signatures. It was created just about a week ago. “The School of...
House Music Venue Wants To Open In The West Loop But Residents Say Not On Their ‘Quiet’ Block
WEST LOOP — A music venue that would host community programs during the day and operate as a nightclub at night wants to open in the West Loop, but it is off to a rocky start this week after neighbors said they felt blindsided by the project. Business partners...
Dying Oak Tree That’s Older Than The City Of Chicago To Be Removed From Lincoln Park Zoo
LINCOLN PARK — Chicagoans have just a few months to say goodbye to one of the city’s oldest residents: a centuries-old oak at the Lincoln Park Zoo that predates Chicago’s 1837 founding. The bur oak tree stands about 45 feet tall over the zoo’s south lawn, across...
Chicago ‘Foodie Lovers’ Tour Cost $532 For Chain Restaurants And Free Spots, Leading To Twitter Mockery
DOWNTOWN — A Foodie Lovers tour promised to take visitors to see some of Downtown’s most famous sites and to try its iconic foods — if they’d pay more than $500. The hitch: The “all-inclusive” tour‘s stops were all free to enter. And the food it would provide isn’t exactly $500 fare.
Luft Balloons, Known For Colorful And Elaborate Balloon Installations, Opens Wicker Park Store
WICKER PARK — A balloon company that specializes in customized balloon bouquets and installations has opened a store in Wicker Park. Luft Balloons, 1900 W. North Ave., opened Saturday. Founder Elaine Frei launched the company in 2017 after a series of creative endeavors led her to start making custom balloon colors and designing arrangements of all sizes.
Irish Nobleman Owner Wonders If Santa’s Eviction From Bar’s Holiday Display Was La Spata’s Political Payback
WEST TOWN — A giant inflatable snowman, Santa, reindeer and other Christmas decorations are back up in front of a West Town bar after the city ordered them to be taken down last week. Owners of the The Irish Nobleman, 1367 W. Erie St., think the bar was targeted...
200 South Side Families Can Grab A Free Children’s Bike Saturday
AUBURN GRESHAM — A Black-owned foundation established by a husband-and-wife duo is bringing early holiday cheer to the South Side this month. The Always Giving Back Foundation, the charitable branch of security company AGB Investigative Services, Inc., will host its third annual drive-thru bike giveaway 11 a.m. Saturday at 7545 S. Western Ave.
Here Are 50 Spots Where You Can Find A Real Christmas Tree In Chicago
CHICAGO — From Christmas trees to homemade wreaths, gardening shops and lots across Chicago are prepared to meet all of your holiday decor needs. Block Club compiled a list of places you can find real holiday foliage in the city. Is something missing from our list? Email newsroom@BlockClubChi.org. Andersonville.
Turkey Spotted In Beverly Last Month Is Not Wild After All, Rescuer Says
BEVERLY — A turkey who wandered the streets of Beverly around Thanksgiving is not a wild turkey after all. Lucky — as the turkey was dubbed by neighbors — was spotted in the Far Southwest Side neighborhood multiple times, with neighbors excitedly posting on social media about the bird’s adventures.
Bridgeport’s Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream Closing In December
BRIDGEPORT — Beloved tavern-style pizza spot Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream is closing at the end of the year. The pizza and fried chicken spot started as an Instagram project where home chefs, dubbed Eat Free Pizza, gave away pizza and tinkered with recipes. The group wrote in a Wednesday social media post they decided to end the project at the end of the year. The restaurant’s last day will be Dec. 30 and they will serve Sicilian slices on Fridays until then.
Fake DoorDash Accounts Are Scamming Local Eateries And Customers
CHICAGO — The first fake DoorDash order at Brown Sugar Bakery was two slices of cake and a cupcake; the second was three cupcakes. For weeks, customers would come to the Chatham bakery at 328 E. 75th St. with a receipt from the online food delivery platform, saying they’d paid for orders, owner Stephanie Hart said. Her employees would serve the desserts, not thinking anything of a receipt from a “legit company” such as DoorDash, she said.
The Hot Dog Box Closing Six Corners Spot After Less Than A Year
PORTAGE PARK — The Hot Dog Box, a gourmet sausage shop that opened earlier this year at Six Corners, will close in December. The shop at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., which opened in January to much fanfare and national attention, is closing after experiencing low sales and racial discrimination from some residents of the Northwest Side, owner Bobby Morelli said.
It Will Take A Village To Fight The Root Causes Of Violence. So West Siders Are Building One
GARFIELD PARK — A mass shooting on Halloween in East Garfield Park left 14 people wounded and devastated the community — but West Side leaders and neighbors are finding ways to address the root causes of local violence and prevent more tragedies. The drive-by shooting saw three kids...
After The Buses: Meet The Migrants At The Center Of Texas’ Manufactured Crisis
CHICAGO — “We’re grateful to be in a place that received us with open arms.”. On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, families sat around decorated tables with plates full of food, participating in a time honored tradition: listing off the things they’re thankful for. For the 500 migrants gathered at a Chicago-area hotel, it was their first time celebrating the American holiday, and volunteers had to explain its history and meaning. After the journey they had made this year, many said they were thankful for so much.
Uber Eats Agrees To $10 Million Settlement After Charging Too Much And Listing Chicago Restaurants Without Permission
CHICAGO — Uber will pay the city and local restaurants about $10 million to settle a probe into the company’s practice of posting restaurants on Postmates and UberEats without their permission, as well as violations of the city’s fee cap on third-party delivery services. City officials announced...
Donate to Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago is an independent, 501(c)(3) newsroom that relies on our readers for support. You make neighborhood reporting in Chicago possible. Invest in local journalism and fund the future of Block Club Chicago by making a gift today. Become a Subscriber. We’re proud that Block Club Chicago’s readers are...
Former Lincoln Park Ald. Michele Smith Endorses Wendi Taylor Nations In Crowded 43rd Ward Race
LINCOLN PARK — Former Lincoln Park Ald. Michele Smith endorsed public affairs consultant Wendi Taylor Nations in the six-way race to lead the 43rd Ward. The endorsement, which Smith announced in an email newsletter, comes two months after Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) was appointed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to fill the remainder of Smith’s term. Smith stepped down from the role in August, citing deepening personal obligations.
5 Protesters Arrested Outside Pilsen Church As Workers Remove Beloved Statue After Monthslong Standoff
PILSEN — The battle over a beloved statue inside a shuttered Pilsen church came to a crescendo Wednesday as work crews removed the Michelangelo replica and police arrested five people protesting the project. The Archdiocese of Chicago and the St. Paul parish has wanted to remove the La Pietà...
Pickleball Courts, Fitness Equipment Added To Rogers Park Lakefront
ROGERS PARK — Workout and sports facilities have been added to lakefront parks in Rogers Park. The Park District completed a restoration this month of tennis courts at Rogers Beach Park, 7705 N. Eastlake Terrace. The district also added lining for pickleball courts, Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said. Pickleball...
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0