Read full article on original website
Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Here’s how Starbucks’ Web3 loyalty program extension will work
Starbucks on Thursday announced that it will make available a beta version of its Starbucks Odyssey Web3 loyalty program expansion to a small group of customers and employees on a waiting list. The program is the largest extension of a restaurant chain loyalty program into the expanded version of the...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
MTY Food Group completes its acquisition of Wetzel’s Pretzels
MTY Food Group has completed its latest push into the U.S. The Montreal-based operator of dozens of restaurant chains on Thursday said it completed its $207 million acquisition of Wetzel’s Pretzels from CenterOak Partners. In so doing, the owner of brands like Papa Murphy’s, Pinkberry and Cold Stone Creamery...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Jason Himber is promoted to CEO of Mina Group
Mina Group President Jason Himber has been promoted to the role of CEO, the company announced Thursday. Himber has been with the multiconcept group since 2021, with increasing responsibilities that have included operations, real estate, construction, business development and marketing, the company said. “When Jason joined the company last year,...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken goes on a flavor journey
The Bottom Line: Consumer spending continues to grow this holiday season, but it’s slowing, and businesses are more cautious, large banks told investors this week. Franchise brands push growth even as the market gets tougher. Margins are thinning and lending is tightening. But franchise brands continue to push growth,...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Krispy Kreme names Jeremiah Ashukian CFO
Krispy Kreme on Thursday named Jeremiah Ashukian its new chief financial officer. He will assume the position on Jan. 9. He takes over for Josh Charlesworth, who was named global president and chief operating officer. Ashukian has 20 years of executive finance experience. He most recently worked with Mars Inc....
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chili’s streamlined menu upsets some chicken tender fans
Chili’s Grill & Bar is catching heat from some customers after it removed a longtime fried chicken dish from its menu. The chain in October said it was dropping its Original Chicken Crispers, which featured a unique tempura batter and a softer bite than traditional tenders. Two other Crisper varieties—Crispy and Honey Chipotle—remain on the menu.
Comments / 0