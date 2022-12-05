Read full article on original website
California restaurants listed among the ‘Top 100’ restaurants in the nation
While everyone has their favorite go-to restaurant, a new list from OpenTable shows which eateries were considered the “best” across the country. The online restaurant reservation website unveiled its Top 100 Restaurants in America list, including several restaurants in the Golden State. The list was based on restaurant...
California average wages projected to top 6 figures soon
DENVER (KDVR) — Californians will be among the nation’s top earners in the next decade if payroll analysts are correct. Tipalti, a payroll and expense automation company, analyzed wages and wage growth among U.S. states for the last decade. Analysts then predicted the average wages for 2031. California...
What will change after California’s COVID state of emergency ends?
In October, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California’s COVID-19 State of Emergency would end on Feb. 28. 2023. The announcement came more than two years after the order was issued. Plans to end the order after the fall and winter seasons, when coronavirus cases typically increase due to more...
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
