California State

Fox40

California average wages projected to top 6 figures soon

DENVER (KDVR) — Californians will be among the nation’s top earners in the next decade if payroll analysts are correct. Tipalti, a payroll and expense automation company, analyzed wages and wage growth among U.S. states for the last decade. Analysts then predicted the average wages for 2031. California...
What will change after California’s COVID state of emergency ends?

In October, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California’s COVID-19 State of Emergency would end on Feb. 28. 2023. The announcement came more than two years after the order was issued. Plans to end the order after the fall and winter seasons, when coronavirus cases typically increase due to more...
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
