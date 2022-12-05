Renewing a Year-End Tradition, Companies Are Throwing Holiday Parties Again to Bring Employees Back Together

Read full article on original website
How the Four-Day Workweek Gained Momentum — and Could Change the Future of Work
The idea of a four-day or shorter workweek is gaining momentum worldwide — a big thanks to the remote work boom during the Covid-19 pandemic. A recent study from 4 Day Week Global, a nonprofit group that has been conducting four-day week pilot programs in several countries, found that employees expressed satisfaction with their overall productivity and performance.
Americans Are Sharing The Things You Should NEVER Do In The US, And Everyone Abroad Should Take Notes
" NEVER cut in line. I've been in countries (example: Spain) where lines/queues are more of a vague suggestion of who goes first — this is not true if you cut in line in the US."
SpaceX Launches Lunar Lander for Japanese Venture Ispace, Which Aims to Create an Economy Around the Moon
Japanese lunar exploration company ispace began its long-anticipated first mission on Sunday, with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching the venture's lunar lander. "This is the very, very beginning of a new era," ispace founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada told CNBC. If successful, ispace would be the first private company...
Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger: ‘The World Is Not Driven by Greed, It's Driven by Envy'
Billionaire investor Charlie Munger says he's never cared about comparing his riches to the money of others. Rather, he says his motivation in accumulating wealth has always been about securing independence, the freedom to do what he wishes in business and in life — and he wishes more people would follow his example.
UK's New Finance Reforms Part of a 20-Year Plan to Be ‘World's Next Silicon Valley,' Minister Says
Sweeping reforms to U.K.'s financial services sector should mark the first stage in a 20-year plan for Britain to become the next Silicon Valley, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said Friday. Earlier, the U.K. government unveiled an extensive overhaul of its financial regulatory system in a package dubbed the Edinburgh Reforms.
Getaround Stock Crashes After Carsharing Company Goes Public in SPAC Deal
Carsharing company Getaround saw its share value drop by as much as 65% in its public market debut after merging with a blank-check company. That drop is not only reflective of current market conditions, but also the chilly environment for both SPACs and rideshare-related companies like Lyft and Uber. Getaround,...
Main Street Says America Has Dodged Recession So Far, But Economic Downturn Is Coming
On Main Street, many business owners expect the U.S. economy to enter a recession, but more say we are not experiencing one now. That's according to the latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey, which finds more small businesses pushing out their recession forecast to next year. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey data finds that...
