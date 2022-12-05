ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WDTN

Burrow, Bengals top Browns 23-10 for 5th straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns 23-10. The Bengals ended a five-game skid to their Ohio rivals. Cincinnati has won five straight and nine of 11 and kept pace with Baltimore in the AFC North. Burrow picked up […]
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Jaguars QB Lawrence feels 'good' after returning to practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable to play at Tennessee despite returning to practice Friday. Lawrence missed two days of practice because of a badly sprained big toe on his left foot, watching from the sideline as C.J. Beathard took all the repetitions with the first-team offense. But Lawrence reclaimed his position Friday and is expected to start against the Titans (7-5) on Sunday, a game the Jaguars need to win to keep alive slim playoff hopes in the AFC South.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Baker Mayfield orchestrated a miracle in Rams debut | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd is a shocked as the rest of the world to report that Baker Mayfield got a win in his debut with the Los Angeles Rams. The Las Vegas Raiders were unable to hold off a comeback as Baker successfully completed 98-yard drive, resulting in the game-winning touchdown. Colin breaks down why Baker's success proves Sean McVay is an excellent coach, and why if you weren't rooting for the former Carolina QB in last night's game, you don't have a heart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

NFL fines Saints, Dennis Allen, coordinator, Cameron Jordan

The fourth quarter Monday night cost the Saints much more than just a win against the Bucs. New Orleans gave up a 16-3 lead in the final three minutes, losing 17-16 on a Tom Brady touchdown pass with three seconds remaining. But now there are more repercussions for the Saints, with $550,000 in fines levied by the NFL, which alleges that defensive end Cameron Jordan faked an injury on the field.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 14: Best bets for Vikings-Lions, Ravens-Steelers

As much as I’ve loved betting Army-Navy "Unders" over the last decade, I’m going to pass this time around with that game totaled at 32.5. It’s no fun when the sportsbooks catch up. Our best bets (32-28-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with three plays...
NEVADA STATE
FOX Sports

Fans give Deion Sanders standing ovation, chants at Colorado basketball game

Deion Sanders has been Colorado's head coach for less than a week, but the Coach Prime effect has already taken hold in Boulder. Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to follow his father to Colorado from Jackson State via the transfer portal, arrived at a Colorado men's basketball game versus rival Colorado State on Thursday to a raucous standing ovation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX Sports

NFL Week 14 highlights: Cowboys escape Texans, Eagles roll, more

Week 14 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of highly anticipated matchups. In the early slate of games, the surging Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North showdown, the Philadelphia Eagles routed the New York Giants in a matchup of playoff hopefuls, and the Buffalo Bills roughed up the New York Jets.
FOX Sports

Panthers, Cardinals headline Cowherd's Week 14 Blazin' 5

Week 14 of the NFL season got underway with a thriller on Thursday night, but there are many more games still to come, and Colin Cowherd has some picks to share. Cowherd shared his predictions for the weekend in his "Blazin' 5" segment on Friday's "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
FOX Sports

College football coaching carousel: Stanford tabs Troy Taylor as head coach

College football’s coaching carousel continues to spin, and with the first transfer portal window officially open and early signing period quickly approaching, athletic directors across the country are looking to put their respective programs in the best position possible heading into the offseason. Colorado made a massive splash this...
STANFORD, KY

