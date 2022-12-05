Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Jerry Rice blasts Kyle Shanahan after Deebo Samuel injury
The San Francisco 49ers were taking it to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, leading 21-0 late
Burrow, Bengals top Browns 23-10 for 5th straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns 23-10. The Bengals ended a five-game skid to their Ohio rivals. Cincinnati has won five straight and nine of 11 and kept pace with Baltimore in the AFC North. Burrow picked up […]
Cowboys & Dak Make 2 'Promises' About NFL Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys narrowly avoided a disaster in Arlington against the Houston Texans on Sunday and a division title seems unlikely.
Bills' Josh Allen guides team to big AFC divisional win vs. Jets
Josh Allen had two touchdowns, including one to Dawson Knox, as the Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets, 20-12, on Sunday afternoon.
FOX Sports
Jaguars QB Lawrence feels 'good' after returning to practice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable to play at Tennessee despite returning to practice Friday. Lawrence missed two days of practice because of a badly sprained big toe on his left foot, watching from the sideline as C.J. Beathard took all the repetitions with the first-team offense. But Lawrence reclaimed his position Friday and is expected to start against the Titans (7-5) on Sunday, a game the Jaguars need to win to keep alive slim playoff hopes in the AFC South.
FOX Sports
Baker Mayfield orchestrated a miracle in Rams debut | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd is a shocked as the rest of the world to report that Baker Mayfield got a win in his debut with the Los Angeles Rams. The Las Vegas Raiders were unable to hold off a comeback as Baker successfully completed 98-yard drive, resulting in the game-winning touchdown. Colin breaks down why Baker's success proves Sean McVay is an excellent coach, and why if you weren't rooting for the former Carolina QB in last night's game, you don't have a heart.
FOX Sports
Herbert, Chargers host Tua's Dolphins in epic Week 14 matchup with playoffs on the line | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, and LeSean McCoy preview the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins Week 14 matchup. The cast of SPEAK discuss the quarterback stakes on the line for Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.
FOX Sports
NFL fines Saints, Dennis Allen, coordinator, Cameron Jordan
The fourth quarter Monday night cost the Saints much more than just a win against the Bucs. New Orleans gave up a 16-3 lead in the final three minutes, losing 17-16 on a Tom Brady touchdown pass with three seconds remaining. But now there are more repercussions for the Saints, with $550,000 in fines levied by the NFL, which alleges that defensive end Cameron Jordan faked an injury on the field.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Best bets for Vikings-Lions, Ravens-Steelers
As much as I’ve loved betting Army-Navy "Unders" over the last decade, I’m going to pass this time around with that game totaled at 32.5. It’s no fun when the sportsbooks catch up. Our best bets (32-28-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with three plays...
FOX Sports
Fans give Deion Sanders standing ovation, chants at Colorado basketball game
Deion Sanders has been Colorado's head coach for less than a week, but the Coach Prime effect has already taken hold in Boulder. Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to follow his father to Colorado from Jackson State via the transfer portal, arrived at a Colorado men's basketball game versus rival Colorado State on Thursday to a raucous standing ovation.
FOX Sports
Steph Curry leaves LeBron off all-time starting 5: picks Magic, Jordan, Shaq, Dirk & himself | UNDISPUTED
Stephen Curry was asked about his all-time starting five including himself and he left LeBron James off the list. He did include Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, and Shaquille O’Neal. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Curry's Top 5.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 14 highlights: Cowboys escape Texans, Eagles roll, more
Week 14 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of highly anticipated matchups. In the early slate of games, the surging Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North showdown, the Philadelphia Eagles routed the New York Giants in a matchup of playoff hopefuls, and the Buffalo Bills roughed up the New York Jets.
FOX Sports
Panthers, Cardinals headline Cowherd's Week 14 Blazin' 5
Week 14 of the NFL season got underway with a thriller on Thursday night, but there are many more games still to come, and Colin Cowherd has some picks to share. Cowherd shared his predictions for the weekend in his "Blazin' 5" segment on Friday's "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
FOX Sports
College football coaching carousel: Stanford tabs Troy Taylor as head coach
College football’s coaching carousel continues to spin, and with the first transfer portal window officially open and early signing period quickly approaching, athletic directors across the country are looking to put their respective programs in the best position possible heading into the offseason. Colorado made a massive splash this...
Comments / 0