Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare
TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
Police working to ID suspects in homicide outside Kan. nightclub
KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking for help to identify suspects. On Thursday, police released images of persons of interest in a homicide that occurred shortly after midnight on November 13, outside Club Nereidas, 48 Kansas Avenue, Kansas and Berger near the Kansas/Missouri state line.
Reward offered in search for 2 KC-area fugitives
CASS COUNTY —Two inmates who escaped Monday from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City are still missing, according FBI. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information that leads directly to the capture of 33-year-old Trevor Sparks and 43-year-old Sergio Perez- Martinez.
Kansas man hospitalized after house fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was injured in a house fire Wednesday in Topeka. Just after 7p.m., crews responded to a house fire at 429 NE Forest Avenue in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. One adult man and a dog were able to escape from the single-story residence prior to the fire departments arrival.
Kan. man wanted in woman's disappearance captured in Caribbean
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping have confirmed the arrest of a suspect. On Tuesday, authorities in Caye Caulker, an island off the coast of Belize in the Caribbean, arrested 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Topeka, according to the Douglas County Nebraska sheriff's office. Douglas County Nebraska...
KCPD asks for help to ID hospitalized, unconscious man
KANSAS CITY —Just after 7p.m. Friday, police thanked the public for t assistance and they had been able to identify the injured, unconscious individual hospitalized in a Kansas City-area hospital. ---------- KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a Hispanic male who was injured...
Kan. man, woman accused in $2.9 million medicare fraud
KANSAS CITY– A Kansas man and woman have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a $2.9 million conspiracy to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. Timothy A. Chin, 64, and Lauren M. Sword, 36, both of Lenexa were charged in a 23-count...
Kansas felon caught with stolen property, firearm and drugs
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a drug bust. On Wednesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrants in the 1500 Block SW Tyler Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While...
Two inmates escape from jail south of Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after two inmates escaped from the jail in Cass County, Missouri in Harrisonville, according to a statement from the Cass County Sheriff's office. Deputies in cooperation with the United States Marshall’s Service continue an investigation to locate 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez of Panorama...
Man from Wamego hospitalized after car strikes speed limit sign
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 1:30a.m. Sunday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Honda Accord driven by 24-year-old Hunter L. Dodge of Wamego, was northbound on K99 at a high rate of speed. The car left the roadway, struck...
Police ID Kan. teens who died in crash that sent car over bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash on Sunday have positively identified the victims as 16-year-old Michael Tolan Jr. and 18-year-old Eric Gonzales-Del Real both of Topeka, according to the Shawnee County Coroner. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After...
Man crossing the street struck by two vehicles in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Troy J. Callahan. Just after 8:30p.m. Wednesday, Callahan was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of SW Trafficway, south of Clark Avenue in the Westport district when he was initially struck by a Chrysler mini-van, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman.
Police: Woman found with gunshot wound in KC home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First responders found a woman inside of a residence...
Homicide: Police ID woman found dead in Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 22-year-old Shayla Curtis. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First...
Evergy launches online collection scam reporting tool
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scammers have increased calls, texts, emails and in-person tactics to defraud customers. Evergy launched an enhanced online collection scam reporting form to help stop scams. The form allows customers to conveniently report scam attempts at www.evergy.com/reportscam. Customers will need to provide their account number or...
Police rule Kansas City child's death from neglect a homicide
KANSAS CITY —Police investigating the death of a 5-year-old at a Kansas City home ruled the death is a homicide, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. According to court records, On November 3, Kansas City police were dispatched to the 5700 block of St. John Avenue on a report of a deceased child. Officers found two children, one deceased and the other non-responsive. The mother called police dispatch and reported one of the children had been dead for several days.
Man charged with helping KC-area inmates escape from jail
KANSAS CITY – A criminal complaint was filed Thursday in Federal Court charging two individuals with escaping confinement and a third individual with assisting them, according to the United State's Attorney. Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, Kansas City and Sergio Perez Martinez, 43, Panorama City, CA, were charged in a...
