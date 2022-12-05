CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of victims of gun violence will be honored at a vigil Sunday evening in Hyde Park.The Chicago Survivors Organization is hosting the vigil at Augustana Lutheran Church. They estimated more than 6,600 people have been killed by gun violence in the U.S. since the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012.The vigil includes a tree displaying the pictures and names of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, seven months ago. Wreaths nearby honor the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Strung along the sidewalk are the faces of victims of...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO