Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Cabot man dies in one-vehicle accident
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont State Police say a man was killed when his vehicle veered off Vermont Rt. 14 on Thursday afternoon, striking a tree before coming to a rest. The initial investigation determined that 33-year-old Kyle Hartman of Cabot was traveling northbound, when his 2014 Nissan Rogue crossed the double yellow line lane divider. The vehicle traveled into the southbound lane and left the west edge of the roadway.
WCAX
VSP investigating fatal crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in East Montpelier Thursday afternoon. Police say Kyle Hartman, 33, of Cabot was driving north on Route 14 near Hammett Hill Road around 3:22 p.m. when he lost control and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash with injuries in Glover
GLOVER — Police responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in Glover earlier this week. The crash took place on Vermont Route 16 at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday. Police say the driver, identified as Joseph Hutchinson, 26, of Barre, was entrapped in the vehicle when they arrived. Glover Ambulance...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police release photos of shooting suspect
ORLEANS COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police looking for help with information about a shooting Tuesday night in Orleans County. It happened near Church and Maple streets in the village of Orleans. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. They say he or she fired a number of gunshots at a vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 36-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in St. Johnsbury yesterday. On October 14, authorities were notified of a theft on Avenue D at around 12:45 p.m. Police say that Nichole Cloutier also damaged property to a home. Yesterday, Cloutier was arrested on a warrant...
newportdispatch.com
Glover teen reported missing
GLOVER — Authorities are looking for a missing teen in Orleans County. The Vermont State Police was notified today at around 7:30 a.m. that Promise Kempton had run away from her residence on First Pl, in the town of Glover. Kempton is 17-year-old. Police say they have been actively...
Decades-long search for Kimberly Moreau continues
MEXICO, Maine — More than 36 years after she first went missing, the town of Mexico, Maine, is still looking for answers, and actively searching for Kimberly Moreau. Moreau was 17 when she was reported missing in 1986, and officials with the Maine State Police said it has remained an active investigation ever since. More activity continued this week, as MSP Major Crimes detectives followed up on a tip in Mexico.
truecountry935.com
Two Indicted in Lewiston Murder
Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake at 70 River Street in Lewiston last October.
‘We are devastated’: Family of young woman shot to death in NH speaks out about ‘unfathomable loss’
JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a young woman who was fatally shot in New Hampshire is speaking out about their “unfathomable loss” as the 21-year-old suspect in her death gets set to face a judge. “We are devastated by the sudden and shocking death of our...
Ex-deputy sheriff sentenced to 18 months for firing gunshots in road rage incident and then lying about it
William Pine was off duty from his job with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in October 2019 when he shot twice at a vehicle he had been following, according to court records. Judge Timothy Tomasi sentenced him Wednesday to 18 months to 10 years in jail. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ex-deputy sheriff sentenced to 18 months for firing gunshots in road rage incident and then lying about it.
WCAX
Police name possible person of interest in Eden homicide
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they have a possible person of interest in a homicide in Eden. Investigators confirmed Monday that Shawn Rich, 44, of St. Johnsbury, is a possible person of interest in the shooting death of David Peatman, 66, on Thursday. Rich was arrested by...
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
Vermonter arrested, accused of hate crime, menacing
A Vermont man was arrested at a Hilltop Inn for an alleged hate-motivated crime and criminal menacing. Aaron Horner, 44, of Berlin, Vermont, faces several charges.
Man Charged in Shooting Death of Woman at Dana Place in Jackson
JACKSON – Police have arrested Brandon Mitchell, 22, of Jackson, for the murder of Esmae Doucette, 23, at the Dana Place Apartments, according to Attorney General John Formella. At about 7:24 p.m. on Nov. 30, Jackson police were dispatched to a reported gunshot injury at the Dana Place Apartments...
newportdispatch.com
Lyndonville woman wanted by police
LYNDONVILLE — Police are looking for a 43-year-old woman from Lyndonville. Authorities were notified by Wayne Rocheleau, 49, of Lyndonville, that his friend, Kasea Hill, of Lyndonville, assaulted him and caused bodily injury. Police say they responded to the area but were unable to locate Hill. Through the day,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
A Barre 'Rock Star' Helps Donate 36 Sleeping Bags to Those Without Shelter
In October, Beth Mueller attended an event about homelessness in the Barre area. Service providers told attendees they were worried about winter, when pandemic-strained social service groups would contend with an unprecedented number of people in need. Despite shelters and the state-run hotel program, many of them would end up sleeping in the cold.
This New England Resort Has The World’s Best Hot Cocoa
I have never really been a big fan of hot chocolate or hot cocoa. When I was a kid, I'd have a cup at Holiday events and I liked it, but I never really loved it. It was okay. I could never really understand why they sang about it in The Polar Express. What was so great about it?
Comments / 2