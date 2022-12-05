ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Somebody that I respect a lot’: Jayson Tatum discussed his relationship with Kevin Durant

"You always enjoy those matchups with one of the best players to ever play."

Kevin Durant defending against Jayson Tatum. AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh

The Celtics defeated the Nets 103-92 on Sunday, extending the team’s record to a league-best 19-5. Boston faces the Raptors tonight in Toronto at 7:30 p.m.

The Bruins also play tonight, hosting the Golden Knights (and former head coach Bruce Cassidy) at 7 p.m.

Jayson Tatum on Kevin Durant: Following the Celtics’ win over the Nets on Sunday, Jayson Tatum was asked about facing Brooklyn superstar Kevin Durant.

“That’s like a brother to me,” Tatum said of Durant. “Somebody I’ve gotten really close with. Obviously competed against a lot in the playoffs recently. Known since I was in high school, won a gold medal with, worked out with a lot this summer. So somebody that I respect a lot.

“We talk often,” Tatum added. “And those matchups always you enjoy. Somebody that has played at a high level — the highest level — for as long as he has, it brings the best out of you. So you always enjoy those matchups with one of the best players to ever play.”

Tatum finished with 29 points against Brooklyn, while Durant notched 31. The two teams have begun the season with differing levels of success. While Boston has raced to a strong start, the Nets remain near the .500 line at 13-12.

Trivia: Kevin Durant was the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. Who was the third overall pick that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was chosen from the University of Florida.

Every World Cup goal from Sunday: France and England are now set for an epic quarterfinal matchup on Saturday (Dec. 10) at 2 p.m.

Fred McGriff voted into Baseball Hall of Fame: The 16-person “Contemporary Baseball Era Committee” chose McGriff unanimously. Former Red Sox pitchers Curt Schilling (seven votes) and Roger Clemens (“less than four votes”) fell short of the required 75-percent margin needed for selection.

On this day: In 1968, Bruins center Phil Esposito scored two goals against his own brother, Tony, in the latter’s first NHL start. The game finished in a 2-2 tie with the Canadiens.

Daily highlight: Daniel Gafford reached all the way back to complete this alley-oop in a Wizards loss on Sunday.

Trivia answer: Al Horford

