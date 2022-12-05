Banner receives $3M grant to advance Valley melanoma center's work

Banner Health Foundation has received a $3 million grant to expand the work of the T.W. Lewis Melanoma Center of Excellence at its Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center main campus in Gilbert.

The grant award comes from the T.W. Lewis Foundation, which also gave $2 million in 2016 for the establishment of the melanoma center , which has treated more than 1,900 patients since it opened in 2017.

The money will be used to expand the melanoma program to new clinical sites around the Valley, including in the northwest Valley and central Phoenix, Banner said. It will also be used to hire more nurses and researchers, expand community outreach on melanoma, support professional healthcare education and help patients pay for genomic profiling.

In addition, the money will help the center’s clinical trials program as well as the advancement of melanoma research.

