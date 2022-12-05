Interactive Christmas candy map shows which holiday-themed treat rules each of the 50 states

We're getting a look at which candies make the nice list in each state.

New York prefers to rock around the Christmas tree-shaped Snickers.

New Jersey, on the other hand, decks the halls with "Skittles Holiday Mix", which only has green and red Skittles.

Connecticut likes to keep things merry and bright with the Starbursts "Merry Mix", also containing green and red Starbursts.

The survey was conducted by candystore.com, which provides an interactive candy map for exploration.

It seems candy canes are on the naughty list this year. The iconic Christmas candy is declining in popularity, according to candystore.come

They lost four number one spots this year alone, including in New York.

