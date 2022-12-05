ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Interactive Christmas candy map shows which holiday-themed treat rules each of the 50 states

ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LriG3_0jXucKtt00

We're getting a look at which candies make the nice list in each state.

New York prefers to rock around the Christmas tree-shaped Snickers.

New Jersey, on the other hand, decks the halls with "Skittles Holiday Mix", which only has green and red Skittles.

Connecticut likes to keep things merry and bright with the Starbursts "Merry Mix", also containing green and red Starbursts.

The survey was conducted by candystore.com, which provides an interactive candy map for exploration.

It seems candy canes are on the naughty list this year. The iconic Christmas candy is declining in popularity, according to candystore.come

They lost four number one spots this year alone, including in New York.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side's Holiday Shopping Guide

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side have tips and advice to save money this holiday shopping season.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Seventeen LA3C Review: The K-Pop Headliner’s Groundbreaking Set Brought The Heat With ‘Hot’ & Special Unit Performances

Moments before Seventeen stepped on the stage at LA3C, their fans gave them a very warm welcome on a chilly December night in Los Angeles. Seventeen’s devoted fans, known as CARATs, dressed in their best festival attire (some dressed as frogs and tigers, representing the favorite animals of members The8 and Hoshi), screamed and waved their diamond-shaped lightsticks as the names of the 13-member K-Pop boy group flashed on the big screens on stage right before their set. Many CARATs even waited outside the Los Angeles Historical State Park in the early morning, hours before the gates opened to support...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy