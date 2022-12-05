ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond nurse disappeared after a rough week at work

RICHMOND, Va. -- It was a hectic week at the hospital where Melanie Davis worked in late May 2016. Several people passed away at the hospital and it took a toll on the 51-year-old nurse's mental health.

"Some things were wrong at the hospital, a couple of patients died. I do think it was wearing on her because she checked herself into Tucker's Hospital. We didn't know where she was for about a week. Eventually, she gave one of the nurse's permission to call us. I guess in my mind, she was okay and she really wasn't," Melanie's older sister Clarice Davis said.

Richmond Police Detective Clarence Key told Crime Insider Jon Burkett and the Reopen the Case Foundation that Davis possibly got into a light-colored sedan with someone. She left her wallet, keys, credit cards, and other personal belongings behind.

"She was last seen leaving a home on the Northside of Richmond. It was on Woodrow Avenue. Other than that, there are no strong leads in this case," Key said.

Davis was described by her sister as the life of the party.

"She was so full of life when she came into the house laughing and joking and dancing, it filled the whole house," she said. "When Detective Key first talked to me, it was like I don't want to do this again. It tears me up. Then I got your text message. I thought, okay, this might be the time somebody will see something or know something and be in touch."

Davis said he hoped for closure.

"That's what I need, no matter what the outcome. We need closure. We need to put it to rest because until I hear anything, she's alive in my mind and in my heart. She's still out there," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vEvoH_0jXucGMz00 WTVR

Clarice said she's been living with six and a half years of guilt.

She and Melanie used to talk all the time on a bench in front of her Northside home and she just wishes she had taken more time to ask Melanie how she was doing.

Police are asking people to come forward with information in this case, especially if someone knows whose car Melanie got into the day she disappeared.

Detective Key is the lead investigator and can be reached at 804-646-5100, or tipsters can call 833-RTCFNVA or email information to tips@reopenthecase.org. More cases like Melanie's can be heard on the Reopen the Case Foundation Podcast, downloadable on all streaming platforms.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments

Ray Belton
6d ago

my prayers are with you and her and pray God will return her safe and happy with new life in Jesus name the father the son and the holy spirit Amen



Mrs. T-Mill
6d ago

this is so sad. praying that her family will find out something so that their hearts will settle. can't imagine what ppl go through in these situations of "not knowing." praying for all involved.



 

