Effective: 2022-12-11 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Carry a winter safety kit in your vehicle. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Cascade County below 5000ft; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gallatin Valley; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Gates of the Mountains; Helena Valley; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Madison River Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Northwest Beaverhead County; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any wet roadways will gradually freeze over tonight, creating icy conditions.

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO