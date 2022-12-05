Read full article on original website
Panama City Beach bans smoking on beaches and in parks
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council approved a ban on the smoking of cigarettes and vapes on all city-owned beaches and parks. The new rule is the result of an amendment made to the Florida Clean Air Act last June. “The city of Panama City Beach and the new […]
Panama City police looking for missing person
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia. “She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.” If you […]
Teen accused of taking gun to Bay High School
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An 11th grade student was arrested on Tuesday after a handgun was found in his backpack, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office. According to BCSO, Tyheem Boone was reportedly vaping in the bathroom. Administration did find him vaping and then conducted a search of his backpack, the report said. A […]
Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
BCSO seizes 2.5 pounds of fentanyl in one of biggest busts ever
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s officials said they have completed one of the biggest fentanyl drug busts in county history. Investigators said they caught 30-year-old Kevin McCray with 2.5 pounds of fentanyl. Sheriff Tommy Ford said investigators began tracking McCray last week, when he allegedly flew to California to meet with his […]
10-foot great white shark pinged off Destin coast
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Great White Shark surfaced in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Destin shore Wednesday morning. Andromache, a 341-pound sub-adult female breached the water sending location information to the OCEARCH tracking site. The tag came up at 9:03 on Dec. 7 14.2 miles offshore. OCEARCH lists a second breach on […]
WEAR
Deputies: Florida man arrested for trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over 500,000 people
BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over half-a-million people, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Kevin McCray, of Panama City, is charged with the importation of fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl across state lines after Bay County deputies say they located a 2.5 pound "brick" of fentanyl following a search of McCray's "stash house" on Tuesday.
More details released about Calhoun County shooting
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home in Blountstown. The sheriff’s office believes the shooting was a targeted attack. Initially, investigators believed he was shot three times, but on Monday Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn […]
Police release more information on violent Panama City Beach crashes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An update in the investigation of a Georgia man’s violent night behind the wheel was released by Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said he is responsible for two different traffic crashes within just a few minutes of each other. In a news release, police identified 34-year-old Derrick Von […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 3-4, 2022
Allie Leigh, 23, Sneads, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Julian Wallace, 44, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Marianna Police Department. Victoria Morgan, 23, Ponchatoula, Louisiana: Driving while license suspended or revoked with knowledge: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Sandra Phillips, 56, Dothan, Alabama: Aggravated assault without...
Bay Co. law enforcement charging drug dealers with more severe punishments
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Overdose deaths from fentanyl continue to plague Bay County. Now law enforcement is trying a new method to prevent the use of the deadly drug. Bay County Sheriff’s officials said almost 300 people overdosed from fentanyl last year. 30 people died after taking the opioid. The crisis is being felt […]
Panama City couple charged in “sledgehammer” burglary
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City couple has been charged in the “sledgehammer” break-in of a local convenience store, as well as additional child abuse charges. Crime scene analysts with the Panama City Police Department tracked the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Titan truck, to 41-year-old Brooke Andrea Erwin and 32-year-old Rhett Mason. […]
Florida school nurse arrested for allegedly stealing Adderall from students: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 27-year old school nurse for “stealing prescription medication from several students and replacing their medications with aspirin or Aleve,” according to a release from the OCSO. Makayla Crandall, 27, of Niceville, was hired at Destin Middle School in July 2022. According […]
Panama City police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident. According to PCPD, the accident occurred on November 19th at the 500 block of East 23rd Street. The victim, Joshua Frazier, was struck by two vehicles. The second vehicle […]
WEAR
Lanes closed after 'major' crash on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Lanes are closed on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach following a crash Monday afternoon. Fort Walton Beach Fire Department posted about the crash around 2:40 p.m. It took place in front of Mariner Plaza on Eglin Pkwy. The fire department is calling it a...
