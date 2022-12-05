Read full article on original website
Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?Robert J HansenSacramento, CA
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming oppositionRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
Sacramento accepting applications for three seats on Disabilities Advisory Commission until December 31D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night skyRoger MarshRocklin, CA
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
Pharmacy shares alternatives as cold and flu medicine becomes hard to find
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over-the-counter children's cold and flu medicine is especially hard to find in some areas. The shortage of medicine for kids comes as we face a so-called "tripledemic" of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. However, keep in mind, there are other options. "(It's) Definitely a little stressful...
Officials: RSV cases peaking in Sacramento while COVID, flu still rising
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County’s COVID-19 community transmission level recently increased from low to medium, triggering mask requirements for shelters and correctional facilities. Health officials are also suggesting everyone consider wearing a mask indoors in public places. Health officials at UC Davis Health believe Sacramento is at the...
UC Davis study explores whether treating cancer in dogs can help cure it in people
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A groundbreaking study at UC Davis is looking at how cancer in dogs might help cure cancer in humans. The new clinical trial is testing inhaled immunotherapy mists that could be used in people one day. As far as the inclusion of dogs is concerned, it turns out they actually have more in common with people than some might think.
Northern California mother and daughter are making 100 gift baskets to help the unhoused community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After coming from a poor background, giving back to the community is what this mother-daughter duo is all about. Lodi resident Ruth Flaherty and her 38-year-old daughter Melissa Whitley are putting together 100 gift baskets/care packages to give to Sacramento’s unhoused community this holiday season.
CA Department of Justice gets involved in plans for Stockton warehouse development
STOCKTON, Calif. — The California Department of Justice is concerned about the impact on the environment from Stockton's continued development of warehouses, the department announced Tuesday. The department, headed by Attorney General Rob Bonta, entered an agreement with the City of Stockton Tuesday to address those concerns. According to...
'No one wants to live like this' | How the unhoused feel about Sacramento, county plans for homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time, the city and county are in a joint agreement to help solve the homeless crisis in Sacramento. The agreement includes 200 more shelter beds in a year plus workers to go into encampments and sign people up for full services. However, for those experiencing homelessness, they are hesitant that this agreement will live up to its promises.
Masks are back at Sacramento County jails and homeless shelters due to rising COVID cases
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Masks are now required in Sacramento County jails and hospitals as the county moves into a medium level of community transmission of COVID. The announcement came from Dr. Olivia Kasirye during a Wednesday morning briefing and is in accordance with California Department of Public Health guidelines.
Sacramento City schools says masking mandate could return if COVID cases rise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District says it might have to bring back its mask mandate as the community transmission rate of COVID increases. Meanwhile, parents are noticing their children getting sicker this year than in previous years. "I have three kids and we've been sick...
New Sacramento County sheriff reveals top priorities, former sheriff reflects on career
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jim Cooper is officially the new sheriff of Sacramento County once the clock struck 5 p.m., Friday. Sheriff Cooper left a parting gift to now former Sheriff Scott Jones. “On behalf of the California State Legislature, I’ve got a resolution honoring your time as sheriff of...
Stockton native earns international recognition for activism against Iranian government
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton native Mana Shooshtari will receive her diploma from San Jose State University in just one more week. For the 22-year-old Lincoln High School alumna, walking across the graduation stage will be one of the least nerve-wracking moments in the past few months. "I never expected...
Sacramento Board of Supervisors approves controversial $450M addition to the downtown jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After an intense two-day debate, the Sacramento Board of Supervisors voted to approve an estimated $450 million addition to the downtown main jail. Officials say this is needed, but the conversation has not come without controversy. Supervisor Phil Serna says the courts are requesting to reduce...
Delta residents gather to protest Delta tunnel proposal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Approximately 100 concerned Delta residents gathered at a public forum in the community of Hood Tuesday to express concern with the Delta Tunnel proposal. Among the speakers was State Senator Bill Dodd, Attorney Osha Meserve, State Assemblymember Lori Wilson and State Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua. The proposal...
'Very smart, energetic, very helpful': Teachers remember Stockton mom hit, killed on way to class
STOCKTON, Calif. — For ten days, classes have not been the same on the campus of UEI College in Stockton, instructors say. Honor roll student Jennifer Ruiz was hit and killed by a car while on her way to class, Nov. 29. "It hits hard," said Lyndsi Reyes, director...
Electricity restored to nearly 12k SMUD customers in Sacramento
ELK GROVE, Calif. — According to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, 12,087 customers were without power in the Executive Airport are of Sacramento Saturday morning. The outage was first reported by SMUD around 8:38 a.m. Saturday.
Debate over Sacramento Main Jail expansion wears on into night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors were met with dozens of prison abolitionist and prison reform activists Wednesday as they debated expansion of the Sacramento County Main Jail. County officials say the jail must comply with a lawsuit known as Mays v. County of Sacramento alleging...
Dog lost for 7 months reunited with owner at Sacramento airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was reunited with his service dog on Wednesday at Sacramento International Airport after seven months. Before driving from California to Florida to help out his mother, Dean Hamilton had a service dog by the name of Angus, otherwise known as "Goosie". While traveling on...
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Apprehends Incarcerated Man Who Had Walked Away from Delta Conservation Camp
December 5, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Special Service Unit agents apprehended Raul Mejia on Dec. 3. Mejia had. walked away from Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County on Thursday, Dec. 1. Mejia, 22, was located by CDCR special agents in Los...
El Dorado County reports first flu death in nearly 3 years
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado County reported its first flu death in nearly three years Thursday, according to Health and Human Services. "This flu-related fatality is a painful reminder that COVID-19 is not the only illness threatening the most vulnerable among us," said El Dorado County Public Health Officer, Dr. Nancy Williams in a statement. "Besides COVID-19, cases of other respiratory illnesses are occurring in much greater numbers this fall than we've seen in several years. Continued vigilance to prevent the spread of infectious illnesses in our communities remains important for everyone."
