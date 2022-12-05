Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Construction begins on new Fortville Elementary
A few years ago, the Mt. Vernon Community Schools Board came up with a plan to make new additions to the district in response to the increasing population of the school community. A Nov. 30 groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 30 marked the start of construction for the new Fortville Elementary...
Current Publishing
Carmel entrepreneur’s Creative Companion sessions combine art, friendship
It was over a morning cup of tea that Zoe Hilger had the idea to combine her love of art with providing companionship to seniors. “After the initial spark of the idea, I began to think about my grandmother who passed away in 2020. Prior to her passing, she was a big influence to me with art,” the 22-year-old said. “Anytime she would take care of me, there would always seem to be art involved in some way.”
Current Publishing
Indianapolis Children’s Choir to perform ‘Gloria’ Dec. 16-18
It could be said that Joshua Pedde saw the light when contemplating options for a potential theme to upcoming Christmas shows. As a result, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir’s “Gloria” will be performed four times from Dec. 16-18 at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.
Current Publishing
Letter: Should mayor have final say on art?
In your recent article regarding the “Morning Sun” art piece, I find it amazing that this particular art is pretty much universally disliked. Yet, it was still purchased and set and is now to be moved at an additional cost. What I find more amazing, and very troubling,...
Current Publishing
Town of Zionsville chief financial officer resigns
During the Dec. 5 Zionsville Town Council meeting, councilman Bryan Traylor announced that the town’s chief financial officer, Kellie Adams, resigned two weeks ago after less than eight months in the role. Adams’ last day in the office was Dec. 5. Current was unable to reach Adams for comment...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Elf visiting Carmel roundabouts
Inspired by the Elf on a Shelf, the CARMELF is appearing in a different Carmel roundabout each day this holiday season. Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell and his wife, Shari, are helping the elf discover new locations and sharing his adventures online. Their son, Brad, came up with the idea during Thanksgiving dinner. “Our family loves Carmel and we thought this would be a fun way to contribute to holidays in Carmel and hopefully bring a smile or two to our friends,” Worrell said. See where the CARMELF will show up next by visiting facebook.com/carmelJeffWorrell. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Worrell)
Current Publishing
Carmel celebrates construction milestone for expanded police department HQ
The City of Carmel held a beam topping ceremony Dec. 9 to celebrate the milestone of placing the final steel beam in the expanded Carmel Police Dept. headquarters building. Before the beam was lifted into place, city officials and employees, construction workers and members of the public signed the beam. The new building, expected to open in late 2023, will triple the capacity of the existing CPD headquarters and add space for Carmel City Court and the City Clerk’s Office. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
Current Publishing
Letter: Morning Sun move shows mayor will do what he wants
The recent Current in Carmel article about the movement of the Morning Sun sculpture is just another example of the mayor’s – and city council’s – disregard for the recommendations of those chosen to represent the citizenry of Carmel. As the article stated, the Carmel Public...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Carmel competitor lays the hammer down at championships
Carmel resident Greg Pilling finished fifth in the Tucson Lightweight Championships Nov. 5 at the Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games in Arizona. Pilling, who threw the hammer as one of his throwing events, won the Lightweight National Championship in June and set two championship records. (Photo courtesy of Brennen Barrasso with Painted Hills Marketing)
Current Publishing
Carmel Racquet Club helps Ram commemorate successful year
Rajeev Ram marked his memorable year by returning home to his Carmel Racquet Club roots. The 2002 Carmel High School graduate recently unveiled the new Ram Family Championship Court banner, which updated his accomplishments from 2022. Ram took questions from fans and signed autographs at the event. The court, which...
Current Publishing
Westfield police investigating possible attempted abduction
The Westfield Police Dept. is investigating a possible attempted abduction of a child off his bike on Wednesday. Police say a boy reported that he was riding his bike around 3:45 p.m. near the 700 block of Burgess Hill Pass when a male approached and grabbed his arm. The suspect, described as a white male in his 30s with a slender build and stands 6’2” with a bald head and red goatee, according to police.
