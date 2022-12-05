Inspired by the Elf on a Shelf, the CARMELF is appearing in a different Carmel roundabout each day this holiday season. Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell and his wife, Shari, are helping the elf discover new locations and sharing his adventures online. Their son, Brad, came up with the idea during Thanksgiving dinner. “Our family loves Carmel and we thought this would be a fun way to contribute to holidays in Carmel and hopefully bring a smile or two to our friends,” Worrell said. See where the CARMELF will show up next by visiting facebook.com/carmelJeffWorrell. (Photo courtesy of Jeff Worrell)

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO