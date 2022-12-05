ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert Analysis: Pivotal Time for Carolina Football

With a myriad of events surrounding Mack Brown's North Carolina Football program over the last week, the Inside Carolina crew of Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Greg Barnes and host Tommy Ashley got together on Thursday night for a roundtable podcast. The panel discussed all aspects of the movement from the transfer portal, to Phil Longo's departure and more.
