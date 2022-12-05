Read full article on original website
walnutport.com
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
Lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania worsens living conditions and stalls investment in those communities, according to a new state study.
walnutport.com
Lehigh Valley community comes out to honor 2 slain New Tripoli firefighters during procession
Mourners for 2 slain New Tripoli firefighters gathered to pay respects as their remains were carried by during a procession Thursday.
walnutport.com
Weekend weather: Sunday could bring a few flakes of snow to Lehigh Valley, 1-3 inches in Poconos
If you’re planning any outdoor fun this weekend, do it on Saturday because the second half of the weekend is looking wet with a chance of some snow.
walnutport.com
Nine former Pa. high school football players charged with hazing after teammates burned as part of initiation
Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced charges against nine former members of the Mount Carmel football team in connection with hazing against new members of the team in 2020. Source: pennnews.
